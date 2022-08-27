Read full article on original website
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th
Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
spokanepublicradio.org
Washington Board of Health closes Spokane Health District administrator complaint
The Washington State Board of Health has resolved the case against the outgoing administrator of the Spokane Regional Health District. Amelia Clark was accused of illegally firing the Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz near the end of 2020. A complaint was filed with the state board of health,...
Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State
Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?. "Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Beware A Napkin Stuffed In Your Car Door, Could Spell Danger In Washington State
As a man, I have no idea of what a woman's daily fears are, and recently on Facebook, I saw a long list of what women should do to keep themselves safe. It's actually scary to realize the danger of abduction and harassment of women is still at an all-time high. A woman has to be more cognitive of her surroundings than a man and it's sad.
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
pnwag.net
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
Going to the Oregon State Fair on Labor Day Weekend? 5 Things to Know
It seems that one of the most popular searches this month amongst Washington state residents is about the Oregon State Fair. We want to know when is the Oregon State Fair, what can we expect if we go, and what other county and state fairs are happening this Labor Day holiday weekend?
KOMO News
Washington Poison Center offers recommendations to combat fentanyl overdoses
A statewide increase in fentanyl overdoses is so steep that the Washington Poison Center is outlining ways someone can help a person overdosing. T“Because this is so new and we’re not as familiar with it, really bringing awareness of what this looks like when someone is overdosing,” said Sasha Kaiser the Associate Medical Director at the Washington Poison Center.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
BREAKING: WSDA Warns Watch For Plague Causing Egyptian Insect
First the pandemic, then Murder Hornets, a giant moth from China, and now there is a new insect Washington State is being invaded by! If you grew up reading the bible or watching the kids movie "Bugs Life", you might be very scared right now. The WSDA just released a...
Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban
Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
West Hills neighbors express outrage with nearby Catholic Charities housing project
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in the West Hills neighborhood of Spokane made it clear that they don’t want the new Catholic Charities housing project in their backyards. The city hosted a town hall meeting with the organization to address questions and concerns about the Catalyst project near the Finch Arboretum. It would provide transitional housing for people living at...
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
ncwlife.com
Spokane approves $6.5M contract for homeless shelter operator
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved a $6.5 million contract with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Resource and Assistance Center through the end of 2023. Having an operator onboard allows the 33,000 square foot shelter to open its doors to the city’s homeless...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
