Spokane, WA

kptv.com

Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th

Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State

Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?. "Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm

Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KOMO News

Washington Poison Center offers recommendations to combat fentanyl overdoses

A statewide increase in fentanyl overdoses is so steep that the Washington Poison Center is outlining ways someone can help a person overdosing. T“Because this is so new and we’re not as familiar with it, really bringing awareness of what this looks like when someone is overdosing,” said Sasha Kaiser the Associate Medical Director at the Washington Poison Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban

Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors express outrage with nearby Catholic Charities housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in the West Hills neighborhood of Spokane made it clear that they don’t want the new Catholic Charities housing project in their backyards. The city hosted a town hall meeting with the organization to address questions and concerns about the Catalyst project near the Finch Arboretum. It would provide transitional housing for people living at...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane approves $6.5M contract for homeless shelter operator

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved a $6.5 million contract with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Resource and Assistance Center through the end of 2023. Having an operator onboard allows the 33,000 square foot shelter to open its doors to the city’s homeless...
SPOKANE, WA
