Los Angeles, CA

Comedy at the Manor (in LA)

Comedy at the Manor (in LA)

Every Thursday night come watch the best stand ups from LA & across the country in the speakeasy below York Manor. Show at 9pm PT, doors at 8pm PT. Tix are only $10 online/$15 door. Proof of vaccination required.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Totally! (in LA)

Totally! (in LA)

Intimate standup comedy show in the secret room at the back of Bar Lubitsch. USE PROMO CODE “TOTALLYCB” for VIP $5, and GA FREE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ramy Youssef (in LA)

Ramy Youssef (in LA)

In accordance with Los Angeles County Dept of Health and current law, this performance is open to FULLY VACCINATED patrons ONLY. Fully vaccinated = two weeks past second or final dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination card (or mainstream digital version, or photo of card) must be presented WITH PHOTO ID in order to obtain seat assignments and entry. Proper mask wearing is MANDATORY by law while indoors at Largo.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
little secret

little secret

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 127: Brett Davis & The Slow Burn. One of the great things about comedy in LA is that there is literal space to create your own niche and do what you want. Brett Davis is exemplifying this with the ultra underground venue he co-runs, Little Secret, and his dedication to experimenting with slow burning bits and characters, almost exclusively. Davis breaks down his philosophy on doing such characters on stage as well as being DIY with, well, everything he does with TCB’s Jake Kroeger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motherland (in LA)

Motherland (in LA)

Every Wednesday night, Motherland offers a sublime evening of stand-up comedy featuring some of the best comedians in Los Angeles and across the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Touched by Jet Eveleth (in LA) 9/24

When it comes to clowning in LA, Jet Eveleth, along with all of her work with Clown Church and the Highland Park Clowns, is one of the central figures that you really ought to follow obsessively. Eveleth’s vulnerability and cleverness in her clowning performances simultaneously connects with the audience’s humanity, but still revels in delightful chaos.
ALTADENA, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Catalina Comedy Island (near LA) 9/9 & 9/10

As Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, you might be thinking to yourself that a long weekend isn’t enough a break that you so desperately need as this current slow apocalypse keeps oozing along. Maybe you need two of them?. Certainly, that would allow you, if you’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA

