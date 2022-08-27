The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 127: Brett Davis & The Slow Burn. One of the great things about comedy in LA is that there is literal space to create your own niche and do what you want. Brett Davis is exemplifying this with the ultra underground venue he co-runs, Little Secret, and his dedication to experimenting with slow burning bits and characters, almost exclusively. Davis breaks down his philosophy on doing such characters on stage as well as being DIY with, well, everything he does with TCB’s Jake Kroeger.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO