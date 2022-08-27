September 20 - October 22, 2022. Italian Cultural Institute in New York - 686 Park Ave, New York, NY. Magazzino Italian Art, in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in New York and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at New York University, will present the first U.S. institutional exhibition of multidisciplinary artist Margherita Raso’s work.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO