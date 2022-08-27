ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Margherita Raso Solo Exhibition - Magazzino Italian Art

September 20 - October 22, 2022. Italian Cultural Institute in New York - 686 Park Ave, New York, NY. Magazzino Italian Art, in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in New York and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at New York University, will present the first U.S. institutional exhibition of multidisciplinary artist Margherita Raso’s work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Musica Sotto le Stelle with Francesca Cavaliere and Antonio Guarna

Musica Sotto le Stelle. The final one of the season! Antonio Guarna & Francesca Cavaliere perform Italian-American favorites! Register here for Musica dinner at Casa Belvedere, 79 Howard Avenue, Staten Island, NY. Tuesday, Sept. 13 • 6:30 to 9:30 pm; doors open at 6 pm. $125 members, $135 non-members. Four-course dinner includes wine, Flagship Brewery beer & soft drinks.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

