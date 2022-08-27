Read full article on original website
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing
Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
Jack Nicholson Made More Money Off ‘Batman’ Despite Reducing His Salary
'Batman' actor Jack Nicholson made a lot of money from the film with an unusual clause in his contract. What did he negotiate?
Kendall Jenner Fronts Jimmy Choo’s Fall 2022 Campaign
LONDON — Jimmy Choo is putting their best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has just unveiled Kendall Jenner as the campaign face for its “Time to Dare” series for fall 2022.More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments Jenner was photographed by Carlijn Jacobs in Los Angeles by a villa backdrop with a pool and palm trees. Jacobs is known for working with the likes of M le Monde, Chanel, Berluti and more. Jenner wears the brand’s quilted leather shoulder bag, Varenne Avenue Quad and knee-high boots, the Dreece...
