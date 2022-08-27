Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing
Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
"A Quiet Place" filmmaker John Krasinski announced on social media that he has begun shooting his next project.
Kendall Jenner Fronts Jimmy Choo’s Fall 2022 Campaign
LONDON — Jimmy Choo is putting their best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has just unveiled Kendall Jenner as the campaign face for its “Time to Dare” series for fall 2022.More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments Jenner was photographed by Carlijn Jacobs in Los Angeles by a villa backdrop with a pool and palm trees. Jacobs is known for working with the likes of M le Monde, Chanel, Berluti and more. Jenner wears the brand’s quilted leather shoulder bag, Varenne Avenue Quad and knee-high boots, the Dreece...
Comments / 0