Pick of the Day: Touched by Jet Eveleth (in LA) 9/24. When it comes to clowning in LA, Jet Eveleth, along with all of her work with Clown Church and the Highland Park Clowns, is one of the central figures that you really ought to follow obsessively. Eveleth’s vulnerability and cleverness in her clowning performances simultaneously connects with the audience’s humanity, but still revels in delightful chaos.

ALTADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO