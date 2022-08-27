ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comedy at the Manor (in LA)

Every Thursday night come watch the best stand ups from LA & across the country in the speakeasy below York Manor. Show at 9pm PT, doors at 8pm PT. Tix are only $10 online/$15 door. Proof of vaccination required.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motherland (in LA)

Every Wednesday night, Motherland offers a sublime evening of stand-up comedy featuring some of the best comedians in Los Angeles and across the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
jet eveleth

Pick of the Day: Touched by Jet Eveleth (in LA) 9/24. When it comes to clowning in LA, Jet Eveleth, along with all of her work with Clown Church and the Highland Park Clowns, is one of the central figures that you really ought to follow obsessively. Eveleth’s vulnerability and cleverness in her clowning performances simultaneously connects with the audience’s humanity, but still revels in delightful chaos.
ALTADENA, CA
Pick of the Day: Catalina Comedy Island (near LA) 9/9 & 9/10

As Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, you might be thinking to yourself that a long weekend isn’t enough a break that you so desperately need as this current slow apocalypse keeps oozing along. Maybe you need two of them?. Certainly, that would allow you, if you’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA

