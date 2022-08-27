Read full article on original website
nhtrib.com
Eighth-ranked Trojans overcome turnovers to put away Ed-Co late
It's debatable which statistic is better – being a part of six scoring plays or recording six sacks?.
KIMT
Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
KAAL-TV
Mason City participating in Deer Management Zone hunt for upcoming deer season
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City is again participating in the Deer Management Zone (DMZ) hunt with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 deer season. The DMZ is an effort to help control the urban deer population and mitigate the impact of deer inside of the city limits, specifically as it relates to property damage and vehicle crashes.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Austin Saturday morning
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 90 in Austin Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1928 Ford 2-door being driven by 47-year old Christopher Lee Iverson of Austin was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 9:23 a.m. Saturday morning when the vehicle went off the roadway and into the ditch at milepost 179.
KAAL-TV
N. Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him on Friday. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in a bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. He survived overnight and was found by a...
Iowa Man Spends The Night Trapped In A Grain Bin
A northern Iowa farmer spent the night in a less than ideal place before rescue crews came in to rescue him. A farmer in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area was working on his farm Thursday afternoon when he was trapped in one of the grain bins on his farm. It wasn’t until the next morning that officials were called.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
Lost Island Theme Park: What Went Wrong in 2022
In the first year of business, Lost Island Theme Park was hoping for a longer season as they will now close their doors earlier than they wanted to for 2022. Looking back on the 2022 season I think it'd be safe to say it wasn't exactly the start Lost Island was looking for. The park opened this past June and according to KWWL, the park was seeing anywhere from 250-700 daily guests.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
KCRG.com
Two taken to the hospital after crash in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County. Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner. Bremer County deputies said...
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On/Off T-Storm Chances Continue today. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: Good afternoon everybody! I hope you are having a fun Sunday! I also hope you are staying dry as rain chances continue again today. The good news is the fact that we received a nice amount of moisture. Some places are WELL below normal in terms of precipitation The bad news is we received it all at once, which caused a little bit of flooding especially across the southern part of the News 8 Now Viewing Area. Here are some of the reported rainfall totals that we have received into the First Alert Weather Center.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
KAAL-TV
Mason City Police need help identifying package theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
One Dead in Waterloo’s Second Homicide in a Week
After several public attempts to find new employment, Waterloo's Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald announced his resignation from the force last week. This week it was revealed by the Courier that he's heading to lead Denver's regional mass transit system as its Chief. While Fitzgerald's time in Waterloo has come...
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
Iowa man accused of murdering woman he just met, putting her head on a stick
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested on murder charges more than one year after investigators said he killed a woman and left her decapitated head on a stick in a park. Officials said in a news release that Nathan James Gilmore was arrested and charged with...
KCRG.com
Decorah company donates tools to Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office extended a “big thank you to Stanley Engineering Fastening for their generous donation and commitment to assisting public safety in Winneshiek County.”. The Decorah company donated over $2,000 worth of tools...
People
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
