DISCUSSION: Good afternoon everybody! I hope you are having a fun Sunday! I also hope you are staying dry as rain chances continue again today. The good news is the fact that we received a nice amount of moisture. Some places are WELL below normal in terms of precipitation The bad news is we received it all at once, which caused a little bit of flooding especially across the southern part of the News 8 Now Viewing Area. Here are some of the reported rainfall totals that we have received into the First Alert Weather Center.

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO