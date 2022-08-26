Read full article on original website
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today
Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
Nutanix Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022 amid a hawkish Fed. For example, the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector is down more than 25% YTD. Even over the last month, the sector has continued to lag the S&P 500. A company in the sector, Nutanix NTNX, is on deck...
What's Happening With Diageo Stock?
Diageo stock (NYSE: DEO) has fallen 6% in a month, while it’s down 18% year-to-date. The company recently paused some of the whiskey sales in a few states in India to push the price hikes. This move may result in a hit on the region’s volume growth in the near term. Late last month, the company reported its full-fiscal 2022 results (fiscal ends in June) with revenue growth of 20% y-o-y, led by both volume and price gains across geographies. However, a high inflationary environment and rising oil prices will likely weigh on consumer demand, impacting retail stocks. For instance, Diageo’s peer, Anheuser-Busch Inbev stock (NYSE; BUD), has also seen a 7% fall in a month.
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock
Accenture plc ACN is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to...
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
Should You Hold Onto Public Storage (PSA) Stock Right Now?
Shares of Public Storage PSA have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the quarter. The company’s shares have rallied 6.3%, while the industry has gained 4.4% over this period. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable...
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Twitter, Inc. TWTR is a platform for public self-expression and conversation on the internet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days. Delta Apparel, Inc....
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2,400%. A quarter...
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Donaldson (DCI) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates
Donaldson (DCI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of filtration systems would post...
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
At US$87.09, Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Worth Looking At Closely?
While DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DaVita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
Why Digital Realty Trust is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (DLR)
Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $58.57, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic...
