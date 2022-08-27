Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
uiowa.edu
Italian Conversation Hour
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Battle of the Bands
Join us on the IMU Terrace for an evening of entertainment as bands battle for the crown of the best band in town! This is an amazing showcase of local talent that you do not want to miss! Sponsored by SCOPE Productions.
uiowa.edu
Arabic Conversation Hour
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Condensed Matter Physics Seminar (140 IATL) - No Seminar This Week
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Faculty Council
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
American Sign Language Conversation Hour
Please register using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050448a5a82fa5f85-aslinperson.
uiowa.edu
Coffee Chats with Gartner
This is an opportunity to network with a University Recruiter, learn about Gartner as a potential employer and ask any questions you may have in an informal setting!
uiowa.edu
Russian Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Anatomy and Cell Biology Departmental Seminar
Bowen Science Building, 1-561 BSB (MacEwen Conference Room) "ASAP mediated Arf6-dependent neuronal signaling regulates synapse structure and function in Drosophila" Bhagaban Mallik, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Research Scholar (Andy Frank Laboratory)
uiowa.edu
Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Balaji Manicassamy, PhD
Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. Genetic Approaches to Study Influenza Virus-Host Interactions. Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. University of Iowa.
uiowa.edu
Exhibition Spotlight: Mammal Hall
The Pentacrest Museums continue to explore comparative history during this 175th year of the University of Iowa. Our Exhibition Spotlight series takes us deeper into concepts examined in our yearlong exhibition Then & Now: 175 Years on the Pentacrest, now on display in the Hanson Gallery of the Old Capitol Museum.
uiowa.edu
Meet Carlisle Isley: Practicum Student in the John Martin Rare Book Room @Hardin Library
The non-traditional way she was raised allowed her to engage, understand and respect many other cultural voices. In June of 2021 she moved from Rwanda to Iowa City to pursue a Masters in Library Information Science. Having access to information will allow a person to discover and empower their identities as information seekers. She believes her purpose is to promote information literacy so a community can have the tools to get their voices and thoughts heard.
uiowa.edu
Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Mary Weber, PhD
Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. Investigation of the Chlamydia trachomatis type III secretome reveals diverse strategies for bacterial survival at the expense of key host mitotic and apoptotic checkpoints. Mary Weber, PhD. Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. University of Iowa.
uiowa.edu
Math Physics Seminar (309 VAN) - Professor Wayne Polyzou
"Two-body currents in phenomenological models of the strong interaction" Professor Wayne Polyzou; Department of Physics & Astronomy, University of Iowa. Electromagnetic probes are a useful tool for studying the dynamics of hadronic particles. This is because in the one-photon exchange approximation the scattering matrix elements are linear in the matrix elements of the hadronic current operator. Realistic phenomenological models of hadronic systems can provide both spectral and scattering observables that are consistent with experiment for various nuclei.
uiowa.edu
Fourth candidate announced for vice president for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean
A University of Iowa search committee has announced the fourth finalist for the next vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. Bradley E. Britigan is the Stokes-Shackleford Professor and Dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. He is also responsible for the UNMC faculty practice plan in partnership with the CEOs of Nebraska Medicine and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha. His research focus is internal medicine and infectious disease.
uiowa.edu
Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement (MISSE) Open House
Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement (MISSE) is your Home Away From Home, comprised of:. Afro-American Cultural Center (Afro House; 303 Melrose Ave) Latino Native American Cultural Center (LNACC; 308 Melrose Ave) Asian Pacific American Cultural Center (APACC; 223 Lucon Dr.) Pride Alliance Center (Pride House; 125 Grand Ave.
