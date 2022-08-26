ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Reuters

Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% in Q2, seen slowing in H2

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% annually in the second quarter of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the full-year growth forecast stood at 4%, pointing a drop in economic activity in the second half of the year reflecting weaker demand conditions.
