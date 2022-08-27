Join us for the hottest throwback music video party every Thursday with music from the 90s, 00s and early 2010s. We offer the cheapest drinks in the area! We also offer an $8 well shot + Tecate and $3 Jell-O shots!. 9pm-1:45am | FREE. 21+ | No dress code |...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO