Hidden Gems in San Francisco for When You Need Peace and Tranquility

From our lively restaurant and bar scene to scores of popular tourist attractions and scenic vistas, there’s no shortage of cool spots to discover in San Francisco. But sometimes you need a break from the madness and when that happens, the city has plenty of options for carving out some peace and solitude. Whether you prefer your alone time in a park, a museum, a bookstore, or a bar (“alone wine” as it’s called), there’s a place on this list for you that’s perfect for reading a book, meditating, and noticing all of the small amazing moments that everyone staring at their phones are totally missing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SFStation.com

Throwback Thursdays

Join us for the hottest throwback music video party every Thursday with music from the 90s, 00s and early 2010s. We offer the cheapest drinks in the area! We also offer an $8 well shot + Tecate and $3 Jell-O shots!. 9pm-1:45am | FREE. 21+ | No dress code |...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The West Coast’s Legacy Mochi Shops Persevere

When the owners of Benkyodo, the mochi and manju store that stood for 115 years in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, announced in May 2021 that they intended to close the shop and retire, newspapers and community members decried the upcoming closure as a cornerstone of the Japanese American community lost.
kalw.org

Equestrians from all backgrounds are living the horse life at Skyline Ranch

For equestrians, there are a whole host of benefits – both physical and mental – that come from being around horses. But for many – especially here in the Bay Area – There’s a high financial bar that keeps them from riding. One club is helping young riders clear that bar, and broaden the definition of equestrian.
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway

They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

