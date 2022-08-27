Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
climaterwc.com
‘Live Music Concert Series’ returning to Hillsdale Shopping Center
Hillsdale Shopping Center’s “Outdoor Live Music Concert Series” is readying to rock back into its North Block Plaza with five different musical acts lined up for Sept. 9 through Oct. 7. The free concerts will hit the plaza Friday nights from 6-8 p.m. on the following schedule:...
Iron Chef Morimoto to open sixth ramen restaurant nationwide, first in California
There will be ramen, lots of it, but also sushi rolls and Peking duck from Iron Chef Morimoto.
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s Momosan Santana Row Set To Open This September
Momosan Santana Row is Chef Morimoto’s sixth Momosan location
Thrillist
Hidden Gems in San Francisco for When You Need Peace and Tranquility
From our lively restaurant and bar scene to scores of popular tourist attractions and scenic vistas, there’s no shortage of cool spots to discover in San Francisco. But sometimes you need a break from the madness and when that happens, the city has plenty of options for carving out some peace and solitude. Whether you prefer your alone time in a park, a museum, a bookstore, or a bar (“alone wine” as it’s called), there’s a place on this list for you that’s perfect for reading a book, meditating, and noticing all of the small amazing moments that everyone staring at their phones are totally missing.
Eater
San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market
The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SFStation.com
Throwback Thursdays
Join us for the hottest throwback music video party every Thursday with music from the 90s, 00s and early 2010s. We offer the cheapest drinks in the area! We also offer an $8 well shot + Tecate and $3 Jell-O shots!. 9pm-1:45am | FREE. 21+ | No dress code |...
SFist
10 Best Burning Man 2022 Art Projects and Curiosities (So Far), as the Event is Now Underway
It’s already Day Two of Burning Man 2022, and thanks to a bunch of Burners taking their beloved Starlink satellite internet kits with them, they’re online and we can see what’s been built in Black Rock City this year. It’s that time of year! Time to resurrect...
Historic mansion in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights offers modern luxe for $14 million
The home features postcard views from the sports court to the pent room.
SF Chinatown Moon Festival attracts 40K visitors, boost to small businesses
The Moon Festival dates back over 3,000 years. It is held to give thanks to the moon for a bountiful harvest. Many consider it to be the second most important festival of the Chinese lunar calendar. And it's a big draw for Chinatown.
SFist
A New Bushman Has Arrived to Terrify Unsuspecting Fisherman’s Wharf Tourists Again
There’s a new Bushman in town — with a far better costume and a powerful Youtube presence — resurrecting a legendary SF street performance act that dates back more than 40 years. Bay Area children of all ages from any period between the 1980s and the mid-2010s...
Eater
The West Coast’s Legacy Mochi Shops Persevere
When the owners of Benkyodo, the mochi and manju store that stood for 115 years in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, announced in May 2021 that they intended to close the shop and retire, newspapers and community members decried the upcoming closure as a cornerstone of the Japanese American community lost.
In-N-Out's next Bay Area restaurant could be coming to San Jose
If the proposal moves forward, In-N-Out could open near a popular South Bay mall.
kalw.org
Equestrians from all backgrounds are living the horse life at Skyline Ranch
For equestrians, there are a whole host of benefits – both physical and mental – that come from being around horses. But for many – especially here in the Bay Area – There’s a high financial bar that keeps them from riding. One club is helping young riders clear that bar, and broaden the definition of equestrian.
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
Hottest weather of the summer so far coming to SF Bay Area, temps up to 111
Brutally hot weather is forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area over the three-day weekend in what forecasters are calling the first real heat wave of the summer.
In-N-Out location with massive drive-through may be coming to South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Long lines at Golden State favorite In-N-Out often mean the burger joint doesn’t live up to its name, with drive-throughs sometimes extending into the street. A new proposed In-N-Out in San Jose would at least avoid that pitfall: according to the San Jose Mercury News, the location would have a […]
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present."
San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway
They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
