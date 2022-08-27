Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter Rolling Out Edit Tweet Button For Paid Subscribers
Twitter said today it will debut an Edit Tweet button on subscription service Twitter Blue “in coming weeks.” It’s the platform’s most requested feature to date and will allows users to change published Tweets several times for up to 30 minutes. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” the company said in a blog post. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which...
Twitter begins testing an edit button
Twitter is testing a feature on its platform that would let users edit a tweet after publication, the social media platform said Thursday. “If you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button,” Twitter shared in a post from its official account. “This is happening and you’ll be okay.” The feature —…
ceoworld.biz
The Benefits of a Frictionless Strategy
The media sometimes paints the picture that organizations that cut costs are also cutting corners and creating poor customer experiences. The assumption is that long waits on the phone, delayed flights, and confusing bills are all signs of cost-cutting at the customer’s expense. But this need not be the case if the organization’s changes include one thing: cutting out customer friction.
Comments / 0