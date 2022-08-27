Twitter said today it will debut an Edit Tweet button on subscription service Twitter Blue “in coming weeks.” It’s the platform’s most requested feature to date and will allows users to change published Tweets several times for up to 30 minutes. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” the company said in a blog post. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which...

