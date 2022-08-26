No,old boat,,your the threat to our democracy,and the whole knows it,,your a crazy old man and should be in a rest home,,not playing the part of a leader of this Nation,,So leve,,go away….
Says the man that regularly bypasses congress to enact his policies unilaterally. Says the party that has outright told the president to bypass congress and enact laws by imperial edict.
What's ironic is a president claiming the political opposition is a threat when he has enacted more executive orders per year and more unconstitutionally questionable actions than any president in American history.
Related
Lauren Boebert: Only way Republicans lose in November is if they start acting like Democrats
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
RELATED PEOPLE
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
Majority of American voters now agree that the FBI is 'Biden's Gestapo' after the controversial raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago, poll finds
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 277