Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
19 Forgotten Or Unfairly Dismissed Movies That Are Actually So Good It's Upsetting
" Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a fun movie. A café owner finds out that he can see two minutes into the future due to a time delay on his closed-circuit TV setup between his bedroom and the café he owns downstairs. It's a simple concept executed superbly with a bunch of shenanigans."
Ingrid Andress wishes people wouldn’t assume this about her
With the recent release of her second album, ‘Good Person,’ Ingrid Andress is now a regular name for Country music fans, but she admits there are some things about her that aren’t quite what meets the eye, err should we say ear
‘The Patient’ Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Hulu
'The Patient' Episode 3 will see Sam's murderous urges worsening, but hopefully Alan can help. What is the next chapter's release date and time on Hulu?
Dolly Parton Just Launched ‘Doggy Parton,’ A Pet Apparel Line On Amazon
Right now, you can shop Dolly-inspired accessories, toys, collars and more, made just for your pup.
PETS・
The Upcoming “Winnie-The-Pooh” Horror Movie Has Its First Trailer And…Oh, Bother
Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, where Christopher Robin...gets slain. So, back in May, we were made aware of the existence of an upcoming Winnie-the-Pooh horror movie — which is a sequence of words I never imagined I'd be typing all together in one sentence on a random Wednesday morning.
