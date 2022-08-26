Digital Photography Technology Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College Work on Photography Skills on August 26, 2022

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Seeks Full-Time and Part-Time Help
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must be able to work in the heat and have reliable transportation, along with a current Driver’s License. Call Jordan at 850-818-1273 for further info or to apply.
fosterfollynews.net
City of Vernon, Florida Holds First of Several 2022-2023 Budget Workshop Meetings on Tuesday, August 30, 2022
The City of Vernon, Florida held the first of several 2022-2023 Budget Workshop Meetings on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, as seen in the video (below). Some discussion over the past several months has centered around incomplete or incorrect paperwork filed by the former dismissed City Clerk and Assistant City Clerk, as discovered by an independent bookkeeper, who has not been able to determine the exact financial status of the City.
Leaders respond after two dozen Bay District School teachers quit
Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools have been struggling to keep teachers in the classrooms. About a dozen have quit since the school year began 3-weeks ago. President of the teachers union, Denise Hinson, has been a teacher for 34 years. She said she has never seen so many empty classrooms compared to […]
fosterfollynews.net
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Wesley Davis, 48 of Grand Ridge, Florida, Passes on August 28, 2022
Kenneth “Ken” Wesley Davis, 48 of Grand Ridge, Florida, passed from this life on August 28, 2022. Ken was born on December 9, 1973, in Levittown New York, to William “Bill” Davis and Barbara Graham. He has been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1992, coming from Levittown New York on a scholarship to Chipola Junior College for baseball. He worked for the Department of Corrections as a supervisor of classification.
wtvy.com
Borden Dairy closure approaches: Wiregrass school districts find milk alternatives
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One month from Tuesday, Borden Dairy will close its doors. That means the clock is also ticking for Wiregrass schools to find a new source of milk for students. Borden is currently still delivering, but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High...
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
fosterfollynews.net
Constantin Zlotea, 80 of Panama City Beach, Florida went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2022 at Bay Medical Center
Constantin Zlotea, 80 of Panama City Beach, Florida went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2022 at Bay Medical. Constantin was born on December 26, 1941 in Bucharest, Romania. He loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved son Edmond as he was his pride and joy. He had many interests including hosting family and friends at his home and cooking meals.
fosterfollynews.net
Carol Jane Berzsenyi, 82 of Chipley, Florida Passes on August 27,2022
Carol Jane Berzsenyi, 82 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on August 27,2022 at her residence. Carol was born on September 25, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan to John J Scott and Lillian Schultz. She belonged to the St. Andrews Bay Quilters Guild of Panama City, Florida. She loved sewing, knitting and she was superb at crafting.
TROPIC TOPICS: Activity increasing in the Tropics
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Alert Storm Team is closely monitoring a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. Meteorologists Kristen Kennedy and Grace Thornton discuss current activity in the tropics, potential for tropical formation, climatological September paths, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics. Watch the video above for […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Jail celebrating graduation of two canines from Canine Training Program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail is celebrating a graduation, but it might not be the typical graduation you’re thinking of. “This is Chanel,” Inmate Stacey Leavines said while holding up a picture of one dog. “And this is Bay,” Bay County Jail Canine Training...
fosterfollynews.net
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida passed on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will take place on September 1, 2022, at Grace and Glory Worship Center, 912 Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida. Visitation is at 1 pm, with the service to follow at 2...
fosterfollynews.net
Dottie V. Taunton Clark, 67, of Bonifay, Florida Passes on August 30, 2022
Dottie V. Taunton Clark, better known to most as Maw, age 67, of Bonifay, Florida passed from this life on August 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 16, 1955, in Monticello, Florida to the late Charlie Taunton of Bonifay, FL and Dorothy Padgett Taunton of Basin Bayou, FL.
3 Beachfront PCB Florida Airbnb’s For Under $100 A Night [PHOTOS]
Today is National Beach Day but, do you ever really need a special day to celebrate the beach? It's always a good day when you can think or talk about putting your toes in the sand. PLANNING A VACATION. Our family absolutely loves the beach. We love spending hours in...
fosterfollynews.net
Dothan, Alabama Police Department Release Statement Concerning Traffic Fatality on Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Dothan Police have released a statement about yesterday’s fatal accident on South Oates Street and Southgate Road:. “On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The...
Bears begin bulk season in local neighborhoods
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Palmetto Trace residents in Panama City Beach woke up to signs of bears in their neighborhood for the last week or so. They have been caught roaming around on peoples’ ring doorbell cameras. “What bears are going for is easy calories,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Bear Management Program Coordinator […]
wdhn.com
Birdsong hearing pushed back to December
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The hearing for the son of the Geneva County Superintendent has been pushed back to December after the judge had a scheduling conflict. William Jackson Birdsong, 19, of Geneva County, had a hearing scheduled tomorrow September 1, in relation to the 2021 manslaughter case, in which Birdsong is accused of ending the life of a Florida panhandle woman and critically injuring another.
wdhn.com
Teenager Brent Johnson of Samson remains missing
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN — It’s been nearly a week since a missing teenager has been seen or heard from. A flyer can be seen at businesses across the wiregrass and Florida panhandle. It shows 16-year-old Brent johnson and the “Late” model white, Toyota corolla he was seen getting into outside the Samson High School gym around 2:45 last Wednesday afternoon.
mypanhandle.com
Water quality tests “Poor” on world’s most beautiful beaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Visitors come to the Panhandle usually with one thing in mind, the beach. However, recent waters tested as part of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program have noted high amounts of enterococcus bacteria, which can be an indication of fecal pollution. Testing locations reporting back...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Personnel Recover Truck from Chattahoochee River on Monday, August 29, 2022
On Monday, Aug. 29, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a fisherman reporting he may have located a vehicle in the Chattahoochee River at Neal’s Landing Park. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, as well as Houston County Search and Rescue, responded at the request of Sheriff Edenfield. The divers located the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night.
WJHG-TV
Calling all gearheads out to Kartona Electric Speedway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kartona Electric Speedway is hosting it’s first ever Coffee, Cookies, Cars, and Karts event. Kartona Electric Speedway is the only indoor electric go kart track in Northwest Florida. And they promise good times and fast rides. “We offer the fastest go karts in all...
