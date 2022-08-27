ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

CBS Austin

Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
SEATTLE, WA
constructiondive.com

Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems

A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Riders 18 and under can now ride free on Washington transit systems

Beginning September 1, 2022 riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including:. and more as part of the Free Youth Transit Pass. With the launch of the program, young riders can use current youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free.
KING COUNTY, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Work completed on State Ave. bridge

Roadwork is now complete on the State Avenue bridge that goes over Quilceda Creek after months of construction work. The area between 100th Street and 104th Street has now been widened to five lanes with the project almost done. “Most of the work is complete now,” said Max Phan, assistant...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community

This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
SEATTLE, WA
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1

Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital

A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
LAKEWOOD, WA
shorelineareanews.com

About Shoreline Area News

At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Newly refurbished Log Boom Park in Kenmore has something for everyone

Kenmore, WA - Log Boom Park reopened to the public after a year of renovations on the 1.5-acre Waterfront Access and Viewing Project. The project improves waterfront access to Lake Washington while restoring native vegetation for wildlife habitat. The 3.9 acre park features a range of new amenities including a...
KENMORE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"

A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
EDMONDS, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA

