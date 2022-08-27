Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
constructiondive.com
Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems
A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
shorelineareanews.com
Riders 18 and under can now ride free on Washington transit systems
Beginning September 1, 2022 riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including:. and more as part of the Free Youth Transit Pass. With the launch of the program, young riders can use current youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free.
northcountyoutlook.com
Work completed on State Ave. bridge
Roadwork is now complete on the State Avenue bridge that goes over Quilceda Creek after months of construction work. The area between 100th Street and 104th Street has now been widened to five lanes with the project almost done. “Most of the work is complete now,” said Max Phan, assistant...
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community
This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
msn.com
Labor Day weekend: Here's what to expect for traffic in western Washington
Do you plan to visit family or take a vacation before the summer ends this Labor Day weekend? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), as traffic is expected to be higher than usual.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
KXRO.com
Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital
A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
shorelineareanews.com
At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
shorelineareanews.com
Newly refurbished Log Boom Park in Kenmore has something for everyone
Kenmore, WA - Log Boom Park reopened to the public after a year of renovations on the 1.5-acre Waterfront Access and Viewing Project. The project improves waterfront access to Lake Washington while restoring native vegetation for wildlife habitat. The 3.9 acre park features a range of new amenities including a...
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
shorelineareanews.com
Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
visitseattle.org
Anthony’s HomePort – Kirkland
Waterfront dining on the eastside of Lake Washington featuring fresh Pacific Northwest seafood. Banquet room available. H.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
