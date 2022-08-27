ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Charter Township, MI

MLive

2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit.   The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.  
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Indiana Man Drowns In Milford Township Lake

A man from Fountain City, Indiana drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends in Sears Lake in Milford Township. Police say 18-year-old Joshua David Auxier and two friends were attempting to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline when he went under water and did not resurface shortly after 8pm Sunday.
FOUNTAIN CITY, IN
CBS Detroit

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Jessica Mathews
WLNS

MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
RICHMOND, MI
Detroit News

How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect

Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river

EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month. The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox2detroit.com

Suspect charged after man found shot to death on Detroit porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting and killing another man on the porch of a Detroit home Thursday morning. Larnell Fredrick Smith, 34, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death of 32-year-old Dijon Nelson.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
UTICA, MI
Cleveland.com

Michigan girl dies after touching downed power line

MONROE, Michigan — A 14-year-old girl died Monday night after she mistakenly touched a power line that had been downed during thunderstorms in the area, police say. The girl reportedly was walking with a friend in the backyard of her home at about 7:40 p.m. and believed she could smell a bonfire, police say. The girl reached for what she though was a stick, but it was a charged electrical line.
MONROE, MI

