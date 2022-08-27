Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
Michigan couple conspired in multiple rapes of teens resulting in pregnancies, police say
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is accused of conspiring in multiple rapes of two young teens girls, resulting in three pregnancies, authorities said. It is alleged that Jeremiah Page, 37, and Kristina Sterly, 37, both of Emmet County, were co-conspirators in sexual abuse that began in 2018, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were both recently arrested.
Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit. The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.
Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to locate missing Oakland County teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teen who has not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. The teen is identified as 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area. He has...
Indiana Man Drowns In Milford Township Lake
A man from Fountain City, Indiana drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends in Sears Lake in Milford Township. Police say 18-year-old Joshua David Auxier and two friends were attempting to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline when he went under water and did not resurface shortly after 8pm Sunday.
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
Man, woman both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways
DETROIT – A man and a woman were both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways, police said. The first shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Drive, according to authorities. A 63-year-old man was sitting in...
Charges could be filed after fight between two women allegedly sparked when car door hit truck outside Monroe County liquor store
Possible criminal charges are pending after an alleged assault and battery outside of a liquor store near the Michigan-Ohio state line that was allegedly started when a woman’s car door hit another woman’s truck.
Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant. The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in...
Good Samaritan who tried to help fatally hit bicyclist dies after being struck by a separate vehicle in St. Clair County
Two people are dead in St. Clair County after a car hit a bicyclist and another vehicle hit a 40-year-old woman who attempted to help, police said.
Mother of 6 faces charges in death of 3-year-old in wrong-way Farmington Hills crash
A mother with six kids in her car was drunk and driving in the wrong direction when she caused a crash that killed her 3-year-old child, according to Farmington Hills Police.
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect
Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river
EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month. The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
Suspect charged after man found shot to death on Detroit porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting and killing another man on the porch of a Detroit home Thursday morning. Larnell Fredrick Smith, 34, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death of 32-year-old Dijon Nelson.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
Michigan girl dies after touching downed power line
MONROE, Michigan — A 14-year-old girl died Monday night after she mistakenly touched a power line that had been downed during thunderstorms in the area, police say. The girl reportedly was walking with a friend in the backyard of her home at about 7:40 p.m. and believed she could smell a bonfire, police say. The girl reached for what she though was a stick, but it was a charged electrical line.
