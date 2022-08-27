Following Monday’s severe storms that knocked out power to thousands in Livingston County, DTE Energy is handing out water to those in need. DTE has set up its Community Van in the Kohl’s parking lot in Green Oak Township, off Whitmore Lake Road, to hand out half-gallon jugs of water and answer questions for anyone living in the area that lost power. The water can be used for household needs, drinking and washing.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO