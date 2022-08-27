Read full article on original website
Related
whmi.com
DTE: 80% of Customers Should Be Back On By Late Thursday
There are still large concentrations of power outages scattered across Livingston County in DTE Energy’s service territory. In DTE's most recent update, the utility says more than 1,000 line workers from outside of Michigan have joined the 1,000 DTE line workers who are working around the clock to safely restore power to everyone impacted.
whmi.com
DTE Distributing Water To Those Without Power After Storms
Following Monday’s severe storms that knocked out power to thousands in Livingston County, DTE Energy is handing out water to those in need. DTE has set up its Community Van in the Kohl’s parking lot in Green Oak Township, off Whitmore Lake Road, to hand out half-gallon jugs of water and answer questions for anyone living in the area that lost power. The water can be used for household needs, drinking and washing.
Comments / 0