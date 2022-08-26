Read full article on original website
One person is injured in crash in Grant County over the weekend
(Grant County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash in Grant County over the weekend. According to the report, the crash took place on westbound I-94 south of Ashby. A Honda Civic, driven by Liam Houde, 17, of Grand Forks, was traveling along I-94 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled. Houde was not injured.
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
