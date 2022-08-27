Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
Dirtbag Fan Steals Home Run Ball Right Out Of Teen's Glove At Royals Game
“I was just kind of scared. I didn’t know what in earth was going on,” said the teen who caught the ball.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Shocks the Stadium After Getting Hit in the Helmet
In the fifth inning of Sunday's game, Dodgers shortstop, Trea Turner, was greeted by Marlins pitcher, Edward Cabrera, with a 96 mph fastball straight to the head.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Holds No Punches in Talking About Prospects Showboating
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was not as impressed as a lot of people when prospect Masyn Winn threw a 100-mph laser from shortstop in the Futures Game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
NBC Sports
Waiting at Wrigley: 49ers-Bears game bumps Giants to Sunday night
The three-game weekend between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in September will be impacted Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season,. The Cubs-Giants series finale on Sunday, Sept. 11, has been moved to ESPN's Sunday Night baseball game at 5 p.m. PST. The baseball game...
Watch: Umpire Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game
An instant replay review took a wrong turn during the second inning of Tuesday’s NL West tilt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Yardbarker
La Russa Expresses Anger After White Sox Get Swept
The struggling Chicago White Sox wasted another great start from ace Dylan Cease. Cease allowed just two runs in a career-high eight innings. A tie-breaking double in the ninth was the dagger and Arizona completed a three-game sweep. The weekend was so bad for the Sox that “sell the team” banners were fully visible at Guaranteed Rate Field.
ESPN
Milwaukee Brewers win one for Mark, who may or may not be stuck in the 'friend zone'
Nothing like being put in the "friend zone" for all the world to see. It's apparently what happened to a Milwaukee Brewers fan after a message to him was posted on the video scoreboard during Monday's 7-5 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Along with the normal birthday and anniversary messages,...
ESPN
MLB suspends pair of minor leaguers for performance-enhancing drug violations
NEW YORK -- Two minor league players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for drug violations. Pittsburgh infielder Francisco Acuna, on the roster of Single-A Greensboro, was banned 80 games without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance. Arizona pitcher Sebastian Santana, on the roster of...
NBC Sports
Bears waive three players
Chicago has announced a few moves as the team reduces its roster to 53 players. The Bears have waived receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin, and safety Jon Alexander. All three players joined Chicago as undrafted free agents in 2022. Additionally, the Bears waived offensive tackle Jean Delance on Sunday.
