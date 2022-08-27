ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI
La Russa Expresses Anger After White Sox Get Swept

The struggling Chicago White Sox wasted another great start from ace Dylan Cease. Cease allowed just two runs in a career-high eight innings. A tie-breaking double in the ninth was the dagger and Arizona completed a three-game sweep. The weekend was so bad for the Sox that “sell the team” banners were fully visible at Guaranteed Rate Field.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB suspends pair of minor leaguers for performance-enhancing drug violations

NEW YORK -- Two minor league players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for drug violations. Pittsburgh infielder Francisco Acuna, on the roster of Single-A Greensboro, was banned 80 games without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance. Arizona pitcher Sebastian Santana, on the roster of...
MLB
Bears waive three players

Chicago has announced a few moves as the team reduces its roster to 53 players. The Bears have waived receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin, and safety Jon Alexander. All three players joined Chicago as undrafted free agents in 2022. Additionally, the Bears waived offensive tackle Jean Delance on Sunday.
