ELON, N.C. – The 2022 slate for the Elon University men's and women's cross country program has been announced by Phoenix head coach Kevin Jermyn on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Phoenix opens its season on its home course at the "Friday Night Lights" Elon Opener on Sept. 2 with meet times starting at 8:15 p.m. for the women and 8:45 p.m. for the men.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO