Piketon, OH

Portsmouth Times

River Days kicks off September 2nd

PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Body found in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire

KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Truck leaks gas after head-on collision; woman arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was leaking gas after a head-on collision, and a woman was arrested, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ a truck involved in the head-on crash was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Super Sunday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Times

Rotary fish fry to unveil new truck

A major River Days tradition continues, as Rotarians all prepare to unveil a freshly painted truck for the annual Fish Fry. The fry is the largest fundraiser the local Rotary hosts, which brings in thousands of dollars for their efforts across the entire community. Since 1962, the fry has been...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Police respond to possible shooting in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton. Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.
MILTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH

