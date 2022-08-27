Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
8-27-22: Youth League Bulldogs traveled to Huntington, WV this past Saturday
The Lawrence County Youth Football Bulldogs traveled to Huntington, WV this past Saturday to take on the D.C. Express. This was week 1 of the 2022 football season and the road to the Turf Bowl. Next week, September 3rd, the Bulldogs will host the Vinson Tigers at home. The first...
Portsmouth Times
River Days kicks off September 2nd
PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
WSAZ
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
WSAZ
Truck leaks gas after head-on collision; woman arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was leaking gas after a head-on collision, and a woman was arrested, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ a truck involved in the head-on crash was...
WSAZ
Super Sunday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
10 puppies found abandoned in crate in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—10 puppies are in need of homes after the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter says they were found on the side of a road. The shelter says that the puppies were found in a box marked “seafood,” and the box was put in a wire crate, which was left on the side […]
Portsmouth Times
Rotary fish fry to unveil new truck
A major River Days tradition continues, as Rotarians all prepare to unveil a freshly painted truck for the annual Fish Fry. The fry is the largest fundraiser the local Rotary hosts, which brings in thousands of dollars for their efforts across the entire community. Since 1962, the fry has been...
WSAZ
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
WOWK
Police respond to possible shooting in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton. Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.
WSAZ
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash late Tuesday night in West Huntington sent one person to the hospital and knocked out power to hundreds of people. Huntington Police at the scene said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after colliding with a power pole. The...
Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
Pike County murders: Jury visits scenes where it all happened
Jurors for the first trial in the Pike County murder case were loaded onto buses and taken to where several members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in 2016.
