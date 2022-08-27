Read full article on original website
Accepting Project Submissions: Gallatin and Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees
Bozeman, MT- August 29, 2022 – The Gallatin and Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees (RACs) are accepting project submissions from September 1-October 15. The Secure Rural Schools (SRS) reauthorization allows both Gallatin and Southern Montana RACs to convene and recommend projects to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The RACs receive Title II federal funding based on a percentage that individual counties elect. The Gallatin RAC encompasses all of Gallatin County, while the Southern Montana RAC includes Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater and Powder River Counties.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park presents season finale education programs
WHITEHALL – Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will present the season’s final presentations this weekend as part of the park’s summer speaker series. Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s speaker series will present “Bat Management” on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. Guest speaker Andrea Litt will speak about bats in general and how her research affects management decisions for bats.
