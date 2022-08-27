Bozeman, MT- August 29, 2022 – The Gallatin and Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees (RACs) are accepting project submissions from September 1-October 15. The Secure Rural Schools (SRS) reauthorization allows both Gallatin and Southern Montana RACs to convene and recommend projects to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The RACs receive Title II federal funding based on a percentage that individual counties elect. The Gallatin RAC encompasses all of Gallatin County, while the Southern Montana RAC includes Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater and Powder River Counties.

