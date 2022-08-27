Brown trout and rainbow trout will have increased access to habitat when 12 side channels are reconnected to the Bighorn River below Yellowtail Dam. Livestock can be managed and lake habitat for largemouth bass and yellow perch can be improved when fencing is installed on Buer Pond near Scobey. These projects are two of eight that recently received funding by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission through the Future Fisheries Improvement Program (FFIP). Approximately $240,000 in funding was approved to improve Montana fisheries.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO