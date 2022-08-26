ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

National recognition for Louisville's Robley Rex VA Medical Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) has earned an accreditation only three other hospitals in the country have the distinction of holding. The VAMC earned the Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians. Only the Richard Roudebush...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Jewish Hospital#University Of Louisville#Cbs#Wlky#Uofl Health
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ironton Tribune

Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

11-year-old off ventilators after being hit walking to her bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville parents are urging drivers to be aware after their daughter was hit and seriously injured crossing the road. It happened on Aug. 19 on Breckenridge Lane near Hikes Lane. According to police, 11-year-old Ka'leeya Brown was attempting to cross the street to get to her bus stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

2 shootings in 30 minutes leave 3 injured, including 12-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes left three injured, including a 12-year-old girl in Louisville. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Eight Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Springhurst East Apartments are located, just off Westport Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy