Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
National recognition for Louisville's Robley Rex VA Medical Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) has earned an accreditation only three other hospitals in the country have the distinction of holding. The VAMC earned the Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians. Only the Richard Roudebush...
WLKY.com
MSD working to address complaints of strong odor across Louisville communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District has received several odor complaints, and workers are trying to address the issue. In older parts of the city, catch basins are connected to one underground pipe that carries storm and wastewater away. However, when the weather is hot and dry, an odor may start to build up.
Wave 3
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
Wave 3
Bullitt Co. Woman’s family raising awareness about fentanyl risks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morgan Lewis was only 23 when she died in February from cocaine laced with fentanyl. Since then, her family has made it their mission to make sure no other family has to experience the same pain. On Sunday, they hosted an event in Mt. Washington Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Friends and family release balloons in honor of civil rights activist prominent in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends and family honored the life of a prominent local activist on Friday. A balloon release was held in Chris Wells' honor at Gospel Missionary Church. The 33-year-old was one of the key voices in Louisville during the racial justice protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Kentucky State Fair attendees have sense of security after safety measures put in place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair hosted one of its largest turnouts, Saturday, which also marked one week since an incident sent crowds into chaos. “It was kind of startling,” fairgoer Karen Weathers said. “But, then when we found out it was just noise-makers, I felt a little more secure.”
WLKY.com
MetroSafe: Golden Alert canceled, 78 year old with Alzheimer's found safe
HURSTBOURNE ACRES, Ky. — UPDATE: MetroSafe has canceled their Golden Alert for 78-year old Marcus Ferguson. They say he has been safely located. Authorities are trying to find a 78-year-old man last on Hurstbourne Lane. Marcus Ferguson is said to be in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. He...
WLKY.com
Family, friends honor man whose remains were found near Lynn Family Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A missing person's case is now a homicide. Saturday afternoon, loved ones gathered to honor the life of David Floyd. The 37- year-old was last seen in the area near Lynn Family Stadium in late June. That's where family members went repeatedly looking for him. Last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
WLKY.com
Former LMPD officers charged in Breonna Taylor case have protective order filed for them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two of the former LMPD officers charged in the Breonna Taylor raid have filed for a protective order. According to court documents, the Department of Justice and attorneys for Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, have requested a protective order for their case. The documents say the...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Attorney's Office drops charges against Louisville activist following death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a week after a well-known Louisville activist died, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office dismissed all criminal charges against him. Chris Wells had been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot. Wells, who was just 33, died on Aug. 21. Police said they found him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
WLKY.com
11-year-old off ventilators after being hit walking to her bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville parents are urging drivers to be aware after their daughter was hit and seriously injured crossing the road. It happened on Aug. 19 on Breckenridge Lane near Hikes Lane. According to police, 11-year-old Ka'leeya Brown was attempting to cross the street to get to her bus stop.
WLKY.com
Former corrections officer responds to firing, apologizes to Breonna Taylor's family
The former Louisville Metro Corrections officer fired after being caught on video making disparaging remarks about the Louisville Metro Police Department speaks out on his situation. In a statement sent to WLKY, Turhan Knight is now apologizing to the family of Breonna Taylor and his own. Knight wrote: "I want...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
wdrb.com
2 shootings in 30 minutes leave 3 injured, including 12-year-old girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes left three injured, including a 12-year-old girl in Louisville. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Eight Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Springhurst East Apartments are located, just off Westport Road.
wdrb.com
Crowds expected for final liquidation sale of 3rd-generation New Albany craft store
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to line up later this week to take advantage of a liquidation sale at one of southern Indiana's oldest small businesses. Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing will soon close its doors. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana,...
Comments / 0