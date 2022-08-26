Read full article on original website
Driver and passenger arrested following Fargo-Moorhead police chase
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are in custody following a police chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a Fargo officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Main Avenue Bridge. The driver refused to stop and drove into Moorhead where Moorhead police picked up the...
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
Sheyenne, Jamestown top weekly ND high school football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Jamestown remain at the top of this week’s Class 11AA and 11A football rankings. The polls are votes on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). In Class 11AA, Sheyenne remains #1 after a 35-14 opening week win...
Record Enrollment Reported For Moorhead Area Public Schools
MOORHEAD – Moorhead Area Public Schools is reporting a record enrollment to start the new school year. There are 7,427 students in grades K-12. That is 91 more students than the first day of school in 2021. The largest class in the district is 7th grade with 626 students....
Dragon Volleyball Sweeps Chadron State, Falls to St. Martin’s in 5 to Cap Off Weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team split during the final day of competition at the Yellowjacket Classic in Billings, Mont. MSUM swept Chadron State, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 before losing to St. Martin’s 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10. MSUM concluded the weekend with a 2-2 mark. Three of the Dragons’ four matches went to five sets.
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks split their double header with the Winnipeg Goldeyes
The Fargo-Moorhead played a double header against the Winnipeg Goldeyes due to Friday night’s game being rained out at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks lost game 1 14-7 as the Goldeyes had 7 runs batted in by Max Murphy. Murphy had 2 separate 3 run home runs and also had a solo home run. The RedHawks got down 4-0 in the top of the 2nd. The RedHawks would add 3 in the in the bottom of the third but in the top of the fourth the Goldeyes added 4 more runs to extend the lead 8-3. Although the RedHawks were able to score 3 more runs in the bottom of the fourth the Goldeyes scored 3 in the 6th and 3 more in the top of the 7th. In game 2 the RedHawks won 9-3 to improve to 61-31 on the season. The RedHawks scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning with the help of John Silviano who hit a grand slam to get his 20th home run of the year.
