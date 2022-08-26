The Fargo-Moorhead played a double header against the Winnipeg Goldeyes due to Friday night’s game being rained out at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks lost game 1 14-7 as the Goldeyes had 7 runs batted in by Max Murphy. Murphy had 2 separate 3 run home runs and also had a solo home run. The RedHawks got down 4-0 in the top of the 2nd. The RedHawks would add 3 in the in the bottom of the third but in the top of the fourth the Goldeyes added 4 more runs to extend the lead 8-3. Although the RedHawks were able to score 3 more runs in the bottom of the fourth the Goldeyes scored 3 in the 6th and 3 more in the top of the 7th. In game 2 the RedHawks won 9-3 to improve to 61-31 on the season. The RedHawks scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning with the help of John Silviano who hit a grand slam to get his 20th home run of the year.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO