Read full article on original website
Related
readthereporter.com
Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville
Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
readthereporter.com
Free ribs & pulled pork at Hamilton County Kids Coats fundraiser
Hamilton County Kids Coats will hold a Rib Fest fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bier Brewery North, 13720 N. Meridian St., Carmel. Come out and do your part to make sure no kid goes without a coat this winter. 7:30 a.m. Bike Ride: There is a long and a...
readthereporter.com
Chat with the Chief
Fishers Democrats to hold town hall with Police Chief Ed Gebhart. All Fishers residents are invited to a town-hall style event with Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m....
readthereporter.com
Three Hamilton County students earn $5K scholarships
Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships to three Hamilton County students through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program. Those students are:. Ann Petty, Hamilton Heights High School/Indiana University. Grace Moriarty, Fishers High School/New York University. Sarah...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Housing Authority voucher waiting list now open
The Noblesville Housing Authority is now accepting online pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. The open enrollment period will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-application forms must be completed online at waitlistcheck.com/IN2939. This wait list is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All...
readthereporter.com
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville get $50K grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation
The Tom & Soni Sheehan Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville (BGCN) recently received a $50,000 grant from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation in support of its Arts Programs for youth. The support will assist the organization in providing a suite of programs that will expand members’ perspectives while focusing on arts education and exploration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville
Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
readthereporter.com
Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall
With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
readthereporter.com
Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
County Surveyor Kenton Ward appointed to five national committees
Hamilton County Surveyor Kenton C. Ward was recently appointed to five committees with the National Association of Counties (NACo). Ward was appointed to serve on the GIS Subcommittee, Information Technology Standing Committee, Resilient Counties Advisory Board, and the Rural Action Caucus. He was also named to a leadership position as Vice Chair of the Water Subcommittee. The appointments were made by NACo President Denise Winfrey, Board Member, of Will County, Ill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
readthereporter.com
Cicero sends summer off in style
Cicero has kicked off the festival season! Jackson Street was hopping Saturday night for the third annual Street Festival, which featured numerous vendors and artists, great food, a DJ, a cornhole competition, free bounce houses at the Kid Zone, performances from the Hamilton Heights Band, Heights Middle School Robotics, and Laura Hayden’s School of Dance. Nickel Plate Express even offered caboose rides!
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
readthereporter.com
Billy Neal Landers
May 4, 1937 – August 26, 2022. Billy Neal Landers, 85, Noblesville, passed away on August 26, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1937, in Moulton, Ala., the son of the late Robert Calvin and Mamie (Terry) Landers. He married Evelyn Pauline Turner on June 13, 1959. Bill...
readthereporter.com
Take this chance to see iconic homes & buildings in Downtown Noblesville
“This new partnership between Noblesville Main Street and the Preservation Alliance is a win-win for the residents of and visitors to Noblesville,” NMS Executive Director Kate Baker said. “It’s the perfect way to experience first-hand the incredibly rich history these buildings and homes have to offer!”. On...
readthereporter.com
Man attacked Westfield street workers, pointed gun, used racial slurs
A Westfield man faces charges after being accused of attacking street workers who tried to get him to slow down while they were working. Austin Weir, 38, faces five felony counts in the case. Attempted murder. Battery by means of a deadly weapon. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Point...
readthereporter.com
Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic
The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
readthereporter.com
Richard Kay
Richard Kay, 72, Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1950, to the late Wendell and Donna (Booth) Kay in Warren, Ohio. Richard received a BA from Colgate University where he played football, and an MBA from Youngstown State University. He started his career for General Motors, moved from Michigan to Indiana for Delco Remy, and was involved in an international battery company. Richard was an Ohio State Buckeye fan and played golf and baseball. He really enjoyed watching his grandchildren play their sports.
readthereporter.com
Sarah Jane Johns
Sarah Jane Johns, 75, Sheridan, passed away on Monday evening, August 22, 2022, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville. Born on July 15, 1947, in Noblesville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Frederick “Chod” and Mary Elizabeth (Prindle) Greathouse. She was a 1965 graduate of Sheridan High...
Comments / 0