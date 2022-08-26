ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

(RV) Pilots to Play Cornhuskers, Rainbow Wahine This Week

(RV) PORTLAND PILOTS (2-0-2, 0-0-0 WCC) Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1-1, 0-0-0 Big 10) Last: POR 3, UNL 2 (2005) Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-1-0, 0-0-0 Big West) • The Portland Pilots will travel to Lincoln for a showdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers before returning home to host the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine. •...
Norris Named WCC Player of the Week

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Portland Pilots women's soccer goalkeeper Bre Norris has been named the WCC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2 after a stellar-two game stretch between the sticks. It's the first Player of the Week win for a Pilot this year and the second of Norris's career.
Beach Volleyball Adds two new Recruits to 2023 Roster

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots beach volleyball program has signed two newcomers who will be joining ahead of the spring 2023 season, signing Alina Valenti and Brodie Baker. Alina Valenti – 5'10" So., San Jose, Calif. Transferring from West Valley College in Saratoga, Calif., Valenti looks to translate...
Pilots Headed to Bloomington to Take on No. 13/10 Indiana

TPORTLAND PILOTS (0-0-1, 0-0-0 WCC) #13/10 Indiana Hoosiers (0-1-0, 0-0-0 BIG 10) • The Portland Pilots are hitting the road for their match against the No. 13/10 Indiana Hoosiers. • The match is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. PT in Bloomington, Ind. • Links for a live...
