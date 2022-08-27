ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'This will change everything for me': Americans react to Biden's plan to forgive up to $20k in student loan debt

By Emma Tucker, JiMin Lee
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Barbara Berry
08-27

I don’t care who you are if you sign papers to borrow this money it is up to you to pay it. I signed papers to buy a house a car and I paid it off so I didn’t run to the government to pay for them . So these people should pay theirs off like the ones that have. If the government pays these off then what are these people going to start hollowing for the government to pay off ? And they will

Tim Hein
08-28

This decision by Biden is just plain wrong for everyone who sacrificed to pay for their education and for every American taxpayer now paying for this.

Joann Bellrose
3d ago

I am not political in the least and very rarely do I have a strong enough opinion to respond to all the bs. BUT, I think this is absolute BS! I worked 2 jobs to pay for my college then paid for my daughter with ZERO loans. She worked as well. I can't believe this whole thing.

