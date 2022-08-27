Richard Kay, 72, Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1950, to the late Wendell and Donna (Booth) Kay in Warren, Ohio. Richard received a BA from Colgate University where he played football, and an MBA from Youngstown State University. He started his career for General Motors, moved from Michigan to Indiana for Delco Remy, and was involved in an international battery company. Richard was an Ohio State Buckeye fan and played golf and baseball. He really enjoyed watching his grandchildren play their sports.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO