Noblesville, IN

readthereporter.com

Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference

Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Three Hamilton County students earn $5K scholarships

Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships to three Hamilton County students through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program. Those students are:. Ann Petty, Hamilton Heights High School/Indiana University. Grace Moriarty, Fishers High School/New York University. Sarah...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival

Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
CARMEL, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Education
Noblesville, IN
Education
City
Hamilton, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Noblesville, IN
County
Hamilton County, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall

With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic

The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville

Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Housing Authority voucher waiting list now open

The Noblesville Housing Authority is now accepting online pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. The open enrollment period will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-application forms must be completed online at waitlistcheck.com/IN2939. This wait list is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville

Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville

Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s new Barnes & Noble is now open

Who says print is dead? Not Noblesville, where Barnes & Noble, 17070 Mercantile Blvd., had a grand (re)opening Wednesday morning. The Reporter’s own Janet Hart Leonard was on hand to see the ribbon cut and to pose for a couple proud shots with her own book on the shelf. Stop by, enjoy the print selection, and pick up your new favorite volume.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County launches online portal for county-appointed boards

Streamlined process meant to encourage community engagement. The Hamilton County Council has a new online process for nominating appointments to county-run boards. In the past, appointments have been made through word of mouth. “During our last meeting, we had the opportunity to showcase the ineffective nature of the current process...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Shamrocks win HCC meet

The Westfield girls golf team won its third consecutive Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship Monday at Bear Slide Golf Course. The Shamrocks won by a comfortable margin, totaling a team score of 300. Noblesville was the runner-up team with a 316, followed by Hamilton Southeastern in third with a 321. Westfield’s...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Indiana Chamber of Commerce endorses State Senator Kyle Walker

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its endorsement of State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence. In its endorsement, the Chamber noted Walker’s strong record on...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Tennis: Greyhounds win Shirley Invitational

The Carmel boys tennis team won the 25th annual John Shirley Invitational Saturday at North Central’s Barbara Wynne Tennis Center. The No. 2-ranked Greyhounds started by winning all five of their first-round matches, eventually finishing the tournament with a 12-3 record. Rocky Li won the No. 3 singles flight, while the No. 2 doubles team of Drew Willman and Charlie Hall won the No. 2 doubles division.
CARMEL, IN

