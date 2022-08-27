Read full article on original website
County Surveyor Kenton Ward appointed to five national committees
Hamilton County Surveyor Kenton C. Ward was recently appointed to five committees with the National Association of Counties (NACo). Ward was appointed to serve on the GIS Subcommittee, Information Technology Standing Committee, Resilient Counties Advisory Board, and the Rural Action Caucus. He was also named to a leadership position as Vice Chair of the Water Subcommittee. The appointments were made by NACo President Denise Winfrey, Board Member, of Will County, Ill.
Hamilton County launches online portal for county-appointed boards
Streamlined process meant to encourage community engagement. The Hamilton County Council has a new online process for nominating appointments to county-run boards. In the past, appointments have been made through word of mouth. “During our last meeting, we had the opportunity to showcase the ineffective nature of the current process...
Chat with the Chief
Fishers Democrats to hold town hall with Police Chief Ed Gebhart. All Fishers residents are invited to a town-hall style event with Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m....
Noblesville Housing Authority voucher waiting list now open
The Noblesville Housing Authority is now accepting online pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. The open enrollment period will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-application forms must be completed online at waitlistcheck.com/IN2939. This wait list is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All...
Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Free ribs & pulled pork at Hamilton County Kids Coats fundraiser
Hamilton County Kids Coats will hold a Rib Fest fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bier Brewery North, 13720 N. Meridian St., Carmel. Come out and do your part to make sure no kid goes without a coat this winter. 7:30 a.m. Bike Ride: There is a long and a...
Indiana Chamber of Commerce endorses State Senator Kyle Walker
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its endorsement of State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence. In its endorsement, the Chamber noted Walker’s strong record on...
Three Hamilton County students earn $5K scholarships
Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships to three Hamilton County students through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program. Those students are:. Ann Petty, Hamilton Heights High School/Indiana University. Grace Moriarty, Fishers High School/New York University. Sarah...
Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville
Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
North GOP comes out strong
The Northern Hamilton County GOP Club held its inaugural meeting on Monday at the Arcadia Town Hall, 208 W. Main St. The featured speaker was County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz spoke as well. In total, 62 people attended the meeting – a fine showing for the first get-together. The dinner was fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, and dessert. If you’d like to join the new Northern GOP Club, email Club President Emily Pearson at [email protected].
Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville
Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
Perry turns 8!
Sheridan students love their hardworking canine companion. Today, Sheridan Elementary School’s (SES) service dog Perry Winkle Doyle turns 8 years old. This will be his sixth school year at SES. The Golden Retriever/Labrador cross is a working dog – his job is to help students in speech therapy, as well as spread comfort to all students.
Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall
With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
Sheridan Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
Marcella Ann (Beard) Compton
Marcella Ann (Beard) Compton, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2022. Ann was a 1950 graduate of Sheridan High School and a lifelong member of the Sheridan First Christian Church. She loved traveling and most of all, being with family. She was a kind soul who never met a stranger and always saw the good in others.
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville get $50K grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation
The Tom & Soni Sheehan Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville (BGCN) recently received a $50,000 grant from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation in support of its Arts Programs for youth. The support will assist the organization in providing a suite of programs that will expand members’ perspectives while focusing on arts education and exploration.
Cicero sends summer off in style
Cicero has kicked off the festival season! Jackson Street was hopping Saturday night for the third annual Street Festival, which featured numerous vendors and artists, great food, a DJ, a cornhole competition, free bounce houses at the Kid Zone, performances from the Hamilton Heights Band, Heights Middle School Robotics, and Laura Hayden’s School of Dance. Nickel Plate Express even offered caboose rides!
Orville Lee “Art” Massingill
Art was a 1967 graduate of Sheridan High School. During his younger years he had a real love for farming, assisting both Davis Farms, as well as Dave Glunt, with their farm operations. Eventually, the call to serve his country came, and Art quickly found himself in the United States Army. Being deployed to a combat infantry unit in Vietnam gave him a great sense of pride that he was doing everything he could for his country. His time spent in a forward unit also earned him a Purple Heart. After returning home, Art proudly continued to serve his country for many more years through the United States Air Force.
Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival
Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
