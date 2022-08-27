Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
readthereporter.com
Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Three Hamilton County students earn $5K scholarships
Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships to three Hamilton County students through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program. Those students are:. Ann Petty, Hamilton Heights High School/Indiana University. Grace Moriarty, Fishers High School/New York University. Sarah...
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
WISH-TV
School corporations apply for waivers as nationwide free-meal policy ends
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nutrition director for one school corporation said Monday the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how many students depend on free meals to get through the day. Perry Township Schools are one of at least 12 to 18 school corporations in Indiana that is applying for a district-wide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Housing Authority voucher waiting list now open
The Noblesville Housing Authority is now accepting online pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. The open enrollment period will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-application forms must be completed online at waitlistcheck.com/IN2939. This wait list is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
rejournals.com
TWG to build $57 million market-rate apartment project in Indiana
TWG is beginning construction of Grand Park Village, a $57 million, market-rate apartment community coming to Westfield, Indiana. The new multifamily project will encompass multiple buildings directly south of Grand Park, Westfield’s 400-acre youth and adult recreational sports complex. Located in Westfield, the fastest-growing community in Indiana, Grand Park Village is surrounded by a lake and the Monon Trail, a 27-mile trail connecting areas of Central Indiana.
readthereporter.com
Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival
Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
Chat with the Chief
Fishers Democrats to hold town hall with Police Chief Ed Gebhart. All Fishers residents are invited to a town-hall style event with Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m....
stnonline.com
Indiana Association President Miles to Step Down Following CFO Promotion
The School Transportation Association of Indiana (STAI) will name a new president to succeed Matt Miles, who announced he is stepping aside to become the chief financial officer for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township in the Indianapolis area. The MSD of Lawrence Township school board approved Miles’ promotion...
readthereporter.com
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fishers community approves $25K per homeowner special assessment
People who live in a Fishers community will have to pay a $25,352 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood.
United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis. USPS will be aiming to fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and surrounding areas at the event. Ivy Tech […]
readthereporter.com
Indiana Chamber of Commerce endorses State Senator Kyle Walker
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its endorsement of State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence. In its endorsement, the Chamber noted Walker’s strong record on...
Inside Indiana Business
FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
readthereporter.com
Free ribs & pulled pork at Hamilton County Kids Coats fundraiser
Hamilton County Kids Coats will hold a Rib Fest fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bier Brewery North, 13720 N. Meridian St., Carmel. Come out and do your part to make sure no kid goes without a coat this winter. 7:30 a.m. Bike Ride: There is a long and a...
readthereporter.com
Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall
With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
readthereporter.com
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville get $50K grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation
The Tom & Soni Sheehan Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville (BGCN) recently received a $50,000 grant from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation in support of its Arts Programs for youth. The support will assist the organization in providing a suite of programs that will expand members’ perspectives while focusing on arts education and exploration.
Comments / 0