ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville

Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall

With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic

The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Society
City
Westfield, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Westfield, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
readthereporter.com

Cicero sends summer off in style

Cicero has kicked off the festival season! Jackson Street was hopping Saturday night for the third annual Street Festival, which featured numerous vendors and artists, great food, a DJ, a cornhole competition, free bounce houses at the Kid Zone, performances from the Hamilton Heights Band, Heights Middle School Robotics, and Laura Hayden’s School of Dance. Nickel Plate Express even offered caboose rides!
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

North GOP comes out strong

The Northern Hamilton County GOP Club held its inaugural meeting on Monday at the Arcadia Town Hall, 208 W. Main St. The featured speaker was County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz spoke as well. In total, 62 people attended the meeting – a fine showing for the first get-together. The dinner was fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, and dessert. If you’d like to join the new Northern GOP Club, email Club President Emily Pearson at [email protected].
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Jet ski racers from across U.S. will make splash on Morse Lake

Morse Lake will be the site of the Indiana Insurance Solutions Midwest National event for jet ski racing on Saturday. Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Event organizers anticipate racers and families from around the country to attend. Athletes will race jet skis on a closed course with the variable water conditions that Morse Lake provides. Closed course jet ski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile racetrack. Race classes based upon age are scheduled for juniors through masters (age 50 and over).
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Take this chance to see iconic homes & buildings in Downtown Noblesville

“This new partnership between Noblesville Main Street and the Preservation Alliance is a win-win for the residents of and visitors to Noblesville,” NMS Executive Director Kate Baker said. “It’s the perfect way to experience first-hand the incredibly rich history these buildings and homes have to offer!”. On...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Sandwich#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#N Union St#Indiana Lions Eye Bank#Lions Cancer Control#The Westfield Lions Club#Westfieldlions Org#The Club On Facebook
readthereporter.com

Tennis: Greyhounds win Shirley Invitational

The Carmel boys tennis team won the 25th annual John Shirley Invitational Saturday at North Central’s Barbara Wynne Tennis Center. The No. 2-ranked Greyhounds started by winning all five of their first-round matches, eventually finishing the tournament with a 12-3 record. Rocky Li won the No. 3 singles flight, while the No. 2 doubles team of Drew Willman and Charlie Hall won the No. 2 doubles division.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival

Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville

Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Billy Neal Landers

May 4, 1937 – August 26, 2022. Billy Neal Landers, 85, Noblesville, passed away on August 26, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1937, in Moulton, Ala., the son of the late Robert Calvin and Mamie (Terry) Landers. He married Evelyn Pauline Turner on June 13, 1959. Bill...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
readthereporter.com

Soccer: Fishers & Noblesville, close in rankings, play match to tie Tuesday

NOBLESVILLE – In the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 3A boys rankings. Fishers is rated No. 3 and Noblesville is ranked No. 4. The two teams met Tuesday night at the Millers’ Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex, and the game was as close as one would expect from teams right next to each other in the rankings. The Tigers and Noblesville played to a 0-0 tie in a well-played game in front of a big crowd.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville

Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WBKR

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Noblesville girls now top rankings

Millers maintain 5-0 record in HCC with Wednesday’s victory over Fishers. The Noblesville girls soccer team, now ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, kept its unbeaten season intact on Wednesday with a 2-0 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory at 3A No. 13 Fishers. The Millers scored one goal in each...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Orville Lee “Art” Massingill

Art was a 1967 graduate of Sheridan High School. During his younger years he had a real love for farming, assisting both Davis Farms, as well as Dave Glunt, with their farm operations. Eventually, the call to serve his country came, and Art quickly found himself in the United States Army. Being deployed to a combat infantry unit in Vietnam gave him a great sense of pride that he was doing everything he could for his country. His time spent in a forward unit also earned him a Purple Heart. After returning home, Art proudly continued to serve his country for many more years through the United States Air Force.
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
SHERIDAN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy