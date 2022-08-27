Read full article on original website
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
Free ribs & pulled pork at Hamilton County Kids Coats fundraiser
Hamilton County Kids Coats will hold a Rib Fest fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bier Brewery North, 13720 N. Meridian St., Carmel. Come out and do your part to make sure no kid goes without a coat this winter. 7:30 a.m. Bike Ride: There is a long and a...
Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall
With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic
The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
Cicero sends summer off in style
Cicero has kicked off the festival season! Jackson Street was hopping Saturday night for the third annual Street Festival, which featured numerous vendors and artists, great food, a DJ, a cornhole competition, free bounce houses at the Kid Zone, performances from the Hamilton Heights Band, Heights Middle School Robotics, and Laura Hayden’s School of Dance. Nickel Plate Express even offered caboose rides!
North GOP comes out strong
The Northern Hamilton County GOP Club held its inaugural meeting on Monday at the Arcadia Town Hall, 208 W. Main St. The featured speaker was County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz spoke as well. In total, 62 people attended the meeting – a fine showing for the first get-together. The dinner was fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, and dessert. If you’d like to join the new Northern GOP Club, email Club President Emily Pearson at [email protected].
Jet ski racers from across U.S. will make splash on Morse Lake
Morse Lake will be the site of the Indiana Insurance Solutions Midwest National event for jet ski racing on Saturday. Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Event organizers anticipate racers and families from around the country to attend. Athletes will race jet skis on a closed course with the variable water conditions that Morse Lake provides. Closed course jet ski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile racetrack. Race classes based upon age are scheduled for juniors through masters (age 50 and over).
Take this chance to see iconic homes & buildings in Downtown Noblesville
“This new partnership between Noblesville Main Street and the Preservation Alliance is a win-win for the residents of and visitors to Noblesville,” NMS Executive Director Kate Baker said. “It’s the perfect way to experience first-hand the incredibly rich history these buildings and homes have to offer!”. On...
Tennis: Greyhounds win Shirley Invitational
The Carmel boys tennis team won the 25th annual John Shirley Invitational Saturday at North Central’s Barbara Wynne Tennis Center. The No. 2-ranked Greyhounds started by winning all five of their first-round matches, eventually finishing the tournament with a 12-3 record. Rocky Li won the No. 3 singles flight, while the No. 2 doubles team of Drew Willman and Charlie Hall won the No. 2 doubles division.
Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival
Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville
Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
Billy Neal Landers
May 4, 1937 – August 26, 2022. Billy Neal Landers, 85, Noblesville, passed away on August 26, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1937, in Moulton, Ala., the son of the late Robert Calvin and Mamie (Terry) Landers. He married Evelyn Pauline Turner on June 13, 1959. Bill...
Soccer: Fishers & Noblesville, close in rankings, play match to tie Tuesday
NOBLESVILLE – In the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 3A boys rankings. Fishers is rated No. 3 and Noblesville is ranked No. 4. The two teams met Tuesday night at the Millers’ Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex, and the game was as close as one would expect from teams right next to each other in the rankings. The Tigers and Noblesville played to a 0-0 tie in a well-played game in front of a big crowd.
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving free bundlets Thursday for 25th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to customers. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the bakery will give the first 250 guests at each location a free Confetti Bundtlet. To expand the celebrations, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky...
Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville
Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
Noblesville girls now top rankings
Millers maintain 5-0 record in HCC with Wednesday’s victory over Fishers. The Noblesville girls soccer team, now ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, kept its unbeaten season intact on Wednesday with a 2-0 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory at 3A No. 13 Fishers. The Millers scored one goal in each...
Orville Lee “Art” Massingill
Art was a 1967 graduate of Sheridan High School. During his younger years he had a real love for farming, assisting both Davis Farms, as well as Dave Glunt, with their farm operations. Eventually, the call to serve his country came, and Art quickly found himself in the United States Army. Being deployed to a combat infantry unit in Vietnam gave him a great sense of pride that he was doing everything he could for his country. His time spent in a forward unit also earned him a Purple Heart. After returning home, Art proudly continued to serve his country for many more years through the United States Air Force.
Sheridan Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
