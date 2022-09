The City of Gulf Breeze has experienced an increase in the number of calls for sick raccoons. Many of the raccoons are exhibiting signs consistent with Canine Distemper Virus. Canine Distemper (CDV) is a virus that is generally always present in the raccoon population, although at low levels. Distemper cases in raccoons tend to spike in the fall. This is the same virus that dogs can contract.

GULF BREEZE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO