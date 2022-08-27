ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan

An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Miami County, IN
Traffic
Howard County, IN
Government
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Miami County, IN
Government
County
Howard County, IN
County
Hamilton County, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Government
County
Miami County, IN
City
Tipton, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
Inside Indiana Business

Honda battery plant’s potential impact on Greensburg facility

Economic Development Corp. of Greensburg-Decatur County Executive Director Bryan Robbins says he is cautiously optimistic Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution will decide to build a $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in his community. On Monday, the companies announced a joint venture to build a battery factory in the U.S. but did not specify a location. The city already has a Honda plant that produces CR-V, Civic and the Insight hybrid models and employs about 2,000 workers.
GREENSBURG, IN
warricknews.com

Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire

(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
WHITING, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indot#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Hoosiers#Pel
WANE-TV

Storms cut power to thousands

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Farm Bureau Policy Promotes Protection of Farmers at the Elevator

It was true grass roots at work Saturday in Hendricks County when 234 Indiana Farm Bureau member delegates met to discuss and debate policy positions that should be part of their work in 2023. There was passionate discussion on a range of farm issues, and INFB vice president Kendell Culp said one of those involves Grain Buyers Warehouse Licensing Agency.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm

Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
PLANetizen

Bus Rapid Transit Costs More Than Double in Indianapolis

“IndyGo is considering changes to the route for the Blue Line, the transit agency's third bus rapid transit line connecting Cumberland to the Indianapolis International Airport, in light of ballooning project cost estimates,” reports Kayla Dwyer for the Indianapolis Star. Labor shortages and supply chain issues are blamed for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WISH-TV

Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
PERU, IN
wfyi.org

Students react to abortion ban: ‘people are regretting their choice of coming to the state of Indiana because of this’

Immediately after the passage of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban this month, many wondered about unforeseen consequences to health care and impacts on the state economy. Ball State economist Michael Hicks, in an op-ed for the Star Press, suggested education was a significant sector that could also see ramifications from the new law – writing that there would be “far fewer out-of-state college students coming to Indiana.”
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Storm Damage, Power Outages Across Indiana Monday

STATEWIDE–Storms across Indiana on Monday night caused damage and power outages in some places. “It did cause a lot of tree damage. Trees fell on houses and cars. We were mainly dealing with wind damage. We had a few reports of possible funnel clouds, but nothing has been confirmed in the way of a tornado. Everything looks like straight-line winds,” said Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy