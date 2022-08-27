Read full article on original website
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan
An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
Inside Indiana Business
FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
AES Indiana says electric bills will increase around 12% beginning Sept. 1
The company says prices for natural gas and coal "have increased substantially over the past year" and that AES Indiana will not profit from the higher bills.
indianapublicradio.org
Biden administration delivers $187 million to Indiana for high-speed internet access
More than 50,000 Indiana homes and businesses will get access to high-speed internet through new federal funding. The Biden administration announced this week it will send $187 million to the Hoosier state for broadband expansion. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Honda battery plant’s potential impact on Greensburg facility
Economic Development Corp. of Greensburg-Decatur County Executive Director Bryan Robbins says he is cautiously optimistic Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution will decide to build a $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in his community. On Monday, the companies announced a joint venture to build a battery factory in the U.S. but did not specify a location. The city already has a Honda plant that produces CR-V, Civic and the Insight hybrid models and employs about 2,000 workers.
Fishers community approves $25K per homeowner special assessment
People who live in a Fishers community will have to pay a $25,352 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood.
warricknews.com
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire
(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
Feds declare fuel emergency for Midwest states after refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. In a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Storms cut power to thousands
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Farm Bureau Policy Promotes Protection of Farmers at the Elevator
It was true grass roots at work Saturday in Hendricks County when 234 Indiana Farm Bureau member delegates met to discuss and debate policy positions that should be part of their work in 2023. There was passionate discussion on a range of farm issues, and INFB vice president Kendell Culp said one of those involves Grain Buyers Warehouse Licensing Agency.
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
PLANetizen
Bus Rapid Transit Costs More Than Double in Indianapolis
“IndyGo is considering changes to the route for the Blue Line, the transit agency's third bus rapid transit line connecting Cumberland to the Indianapolis International Airport, in light of ballooning project cost estimates,” reports Kayla Dwyer for the Indianapolis Star. Labor shortages and supply chain issues are blamed for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
wfyi.org
Students react to abortion ban: ‘people are regretting their choice of coming to the state of Indiana because of this’
Immediately after the passage of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban this month, many wondered about unforeseen consequences to health care and impacts on the state economy. Ball State economist Michael Hicks, in an op-ed for the Star Press, suggested education was a significant sector that could also see ramifications from the new law – writing that there would be “far fewer out-of-state college students coming to Indiana.”
WIBC.com
Storm Damage, Power Outages Across Indiana Monday
STATEWIDE–Storms across Indiana on Monday night caused damage and power outages in some places. “It did cause a lot of tree damage. Trees fell on houses and cars. We were mainly dealing with wind damage. We had a few reports of possible funnel clouds, but nothing has been confirmed in the way of a tornado. Everything looks like straight-line winds,” said Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Storms move across the state, cause damage in several counties
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong storms pushed through central Indiana on Monday night, causing damage in several counties and sparking severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the state. The northern third of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. When that watch expired, more...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0