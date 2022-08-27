ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
WTWO/WAWV

Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
readthereporter.com

Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference

Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
readthereporter.com

Chat with the Chief

Fishers Democrats to hold town hall with Police Chief Ed Gebhart. All Fishers residents are invited to a town-hall style event with Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m....
WLFI.com

Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
readthereporter.com

Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival

Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
readthereporter.com

Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Housing Authority voucher waiting list now open

The Noblesville Housing Authority is now accepting online pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. The open enrollment period will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-application forms must be completed online at waitlistcheck.com/IN2939. This wait list is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All...
readthereporter.com

Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville

Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
rejournals.com

TWG to build $57 million market-rate apartment project in Indiana

TWG is beginning construction of Grand Park Village, a $57 million, market-rate apartment community coming to Westfield, Indiana. The new multifamily project will encompass multiple buildings directly south of Grand Park, Westfield’s 400-acre youth and adult recreational sports complex. Located in Westfield, the fastest-growing community in Indiana, Grand Park Village is surrounded by a lake and the Monon Trail, a 27-mile trail connecting areas of Central Indiana.
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
