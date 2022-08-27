Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Fishers community approves $25K per homeowner special assessment
People who live in a Fishers community will have to pay a $25,352 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood.
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
readthereporter.com
Chat with the Chief
Fishers Democrats to hold town hall with Police Chief Ed Gebhart. All Fishers residents are invited to a town-hall style event with Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m....
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
readthereporter.com
Free ribs & pulled pork at Hamilton County Kids Coats fundraiser
Hamilton County Kids Coats will hold a Rib Fest fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bier Brewery North, 13720 N. Meridian St., Carmel. Come out and do your part to make sure no kid goes without a coat this winter. 7:30 a.m. Bike Ride: There is a long and a...
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
readthereporter.com
Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival
Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
Man and woman found dead in Fishers home Wednesday morning
The Fishers Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman who were found in a home Wednesday morning.
readthereporter.com
Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities
Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities
Far Eastside community, Indianapolis officials call for peace during walk
The event provides resources that can help address poverty, domestic violence and other issues that many say are the root causes of violence in their community.
True crime podcasters receive tip on 2017 Delphi murders
Two ‘True Crime’ podcasters, who have been closely following the 2017 murders of two Indiana girls, got an anonymous tip about a riverbed search.
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Housing Authority voucher waiting list now open
The Noblesville Housing Authority is now accepting online pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. The open enrollment period will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-application forms must be completed online at waitlistcheck.com/IN2939. This wait list is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All...
Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death
The investigation into the death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan led to the arrest of Eric Montgomery.
readthereporter.com
Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville
Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
rejournals.com
TWG to build $57 million market-rate apartment project in Indiana
TWG is beginning construction of Grand Park Village, a $57 million, market-rate apartment community coming to Westfield, Indiana. The new multifamily project will encompass multiple buildings directly south of Grand Park, Westfield’s 400-acre youth and adult recreational sports complex. Located in Westfield, the fastest-growing community in Indiana, Grand Park Village is surrounded by a lake and the Monon Trail, a 27-mile trail connecting areas of Central Indiana.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
