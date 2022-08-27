Who says print is dead? Not Noblesville, where Barnes & Noble, 17070 Mercantile Blvd., had a grand (re)opening Wednesday morning. The Reporter’s own Janet Hart Leonard was on hand to see the ribbon cut and to pose for a couple proud shots with her own book on the shelf. Stop by, enjoy the print selection, and pick up your new favorite volume.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO