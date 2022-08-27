Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Free ribs & pulled pork at Hamilton County Kids Coats fundraiser
Hamilton County Kids Coats will hold a Rib Fest fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bier Brewery North, 13720 N. Meridian St., Carmel. Come out and do your part to make sure no kid goes without a coat this winter. 7:30 a.m. Bike Ride: There is a long and a...
readthereporter.com
Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville
Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
readthereporter.com
Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville
Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
readthereporter.com
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
readthereporter.com
Take this chance to see iconic homes & buildings in Downtown Noblesville
“This new partnership between Noblesville Main Street and the Preservation Alliance is a win-win for the residents of and visitors to Noblesville,” NMS Executive Director Kate Baker said. “It’s the perfect way to experience first-hand the incredibly rich history these buildings and homes have to offer!”. On...
readthereporter.com
Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall
With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
readthereporter.com
Chat with the Chief
Fishers Democrats to hold town hall with Police Chief Ed Gebhart. All Fishers residents are invited to a town-hall style event with Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m....
readthereporter.com
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville get $50K grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation
The Tom & Soni Sheehan Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville (BGCN) recently received a $50,000 grant from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation in support of its Arts Programs for youth. The support will assist the organization in providing a suite of programs that will expand members’ perspectives while focusing on arts education and exploration.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Housing Authority voucher waiting list now open
The Noblesville Housing Authority is now accepting online pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. The open enrollment period will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-application forms must be completed online at waitlistcheck.com/IN2939. This wait list is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All...
Current Publishing
Shepherd’s Center brings weekly senior social event to Carmel
Hamilton County seniors have a new opportunity to get out and enrich their lives through Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County’s Together Today program. The program recently opened a new location in Carmel at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Together Today’s new site, which launched Aug. 17, will be open...
readthereporter.com
Cicero sends summer off in style
Cicero has kicked off the festival season! Jackson Street was hopping Saturday night for the third annual Street Festival, which featured numerous vendors and artists, great food, a DJ, a cornhole competition, free bounce houses at the Kid Zone, performances from the Hamilton Heights Band, Heights Middle School Robotics, and Laura Hayden’s School of Dance. Nickel Plate Express even offered caboose rides!
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s new Barnes & Noble is now open
Who says print is dead? Not Noblesville, where Barnes & Noble, 17070 Mercantile Blvd., had a grand (re)opening Wednesday morning. The Reporter’s own Janet Hart Leonard was on hand to see the ribbon cut and to pose for a couple proud shots with her own book on the shelf. Stop by, enjoy the print selection, and pick up your new favorite volume.
readthereporter.com
Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival
Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
readthereporter.com
Perry turns 8!
Sheridan students love their hardworking canine companion. Today, Sheridan Elementary School’s (SES) service dog Perry Winkle Doyle turns 8 years old. This will be his sixth school year at SES. The Golden Retriever/Labrador cross is a working dog – his job is to help students in speech therapy, as well as spread comfort to all students.
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
