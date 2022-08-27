Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Army reveals how 2 soldiers were killed in ‘weather incident’
The U.S. Army identified the two soldiers killed in a “weather-related incident” in northern Georgia on Tuesday and revealed they were struck by a falling tree during a storm. 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber died of injuries sustained during a weather-related incident on Tuesday...
MilitaryTimes
Commission recommends stripping Confederate service academy honors
A congressionally mandated commission formed to identify and recommend changes to bases, ships and more named for Confederates dropped the second piece of its three-part report on Monday. In it, the Naming Commission calls for renaming, relocation or removal of a handful of buildings, monuments and roads at the United...
BET
Veteran Sentenced To 18 Months For Stealing $2.1M In Military Equipment From Texas Army Post
A federal judge sentenced an Army veteran to 18 months in prison on August 2 and ordered her to pay millions in restitution for the theft of $2.1 million in military equipment from Fort Hood in Texas, the Killeen Daily Herald reports. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, pleaded guilty on April...
Teen training with twin sister for Army National Guard dies after collapsing during exercise
A 17-year-old girl training with her twin sister for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died after collapsing during an exercise, according to local news outlets. The 1st Battalion 34th Infantry Regiment confirmed the death of PFC Alyssa Cahoon in a Facebook statement, saying she died Thursday "with her family by her bedside."
MilitaryTimes
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks
As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MilitaryTimes
Machine gun missing at California Army post
Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
Two US Army soldiers killed and three injured on Georgia mountain
Two US Army soldiers were confirmed dead and three others were injured following an exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain, authorities said. The deaths took place on Tuesday on northern Georgia’s Yonah mountain, a peak located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia.Yonah mountain is some 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning, where the soldiers were based. Authorities reportedly said the soldiers were part the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning. As ABC News reported, the two soldiers died in what authorities called a weather related event. No further details about their deaths were released on...
Admiral who said unvaxxed SEALs cause 'immediate harm' to Navy admitted no combat operations affected
EXCLUSIVE: A Navy admiral who said, during a deposition in a case involving Navy SEALs who refuse vaccination on religious grounds, that COVID-19 shots were a national security matter nevertheless acknowledged that he knew of no cases where it had adversely impacted operations. First Liberty Institute and Hacker Stephens LLP,...
americanmilitarynews.com
30 US troops died in single deadliest incident of the Afghanistan War 11 years ago in Extortion 17 mission
The U.S. suffered its deadliest single-incident loss of life in all of Operation Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan when a U.S. CH-47D Chinook helicopter, call-signed “Extortion 17,” was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011. All 38 passengers aboard Extortion 17, including 30 U.S. military personnel, eight Afghans and...
Ku Klux Klan plaque is mounted at the entrance of West Point's science center, congressional commission finds
A Ku Klux Klan plaque is affixed to the entrance of the United States Military Academy's science center at West Point, a congressional commission has discovered. In a report released this month, the Naming Commission, which is reviewing Department of Defense assets in an effort to identify and remove confederate commemorations, included a photo of the bronze plaque. The words "KU KLUX KLAN" are underneath a depiction of a person in a hood, holding a rifle.
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy SEALs spend more time on diversity training than warfighting, SEAL vets say
Multiple former U.S. Navy SEALs confirmed Donald Trump Jr.’s claim last week that members of the elite force are spending more time on diversity training than they are shooting under Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden’s presidency. “I have friends on SEAL teams that told me they spend more time now...
Marines delay deployment of new Amphibious Combat Vehicle after July incident: report
The US Marine Corps delayed deployment of the new Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), the next-generation vehicle to ferry soldiers from ship to shore, after a training incident in July that saw two of them disabled in high surf, USNI News reports. The ACV, which will have similar speed on ground...
80 years later, Marine remembers Guadalcanal
In December 1941, Richard Harold Russell was 19. Now, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran remembers his World War II service at Guadalcanal with Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines.
Retired Army General With Valley Forge Academy Degree Named to Allison Transmission Board
Retired U.S. Army Gen. Gustave F Perna, who received his Associate Degree in Business Administration from Valley Forge Military Academy, has been named to the board of directors for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Perna was also appointed to the board’s audit committee. Perna retired from the United States Army...
Army Pfc. Lowell Smith accounted for from WWII
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Pfc. Lowell D. Smith, 24, of Battle Creek, Michigan, killed during World War II was accounted for.
Congressional panel says it cannot call for removal of KKK plaque at prestigious West Point military academy
A Congressional panel has recommended the review of a plaque honoring the Klu Klux Klan from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point - but stopped short of ordering its removal.The Naming Commission tasked with reviewing Confederate-associated links to US military bases released a report on Monday recommending the renaming of multiple areas of West Point carrying the name of Robert E Lee, including a building, road and gate. However, the panel said it could not directly call for the removal of a plaque paying homage to the KKK at the entrance of the academy’s Bartlett...
Every Helicopter Used by the US Armed Forces
The U.S. Air Force announced in August a decision to cut procurement of the HH-60W Jolly Green II, a combat rescue helicopter designed to replace the HH-60G Pave Hawk. The Jolly Green II has twice the fuel capacity and more advanced flight navigation and defense tools. As the U.S. military shifts focus from the Middle […]
Army Pfc. Reiter accounted for from Korean War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J. Reiter, 17, of Northampton, Pennsylvania, who was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for.
americanmilitarynews.com
13 US troops killed in Kabul bombing remembered 1 year later
On August 26, 2021, 11 U.S. Marines, a U.S. Navy Corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier were killed in a suicide bombing attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. They were the first U.S. troop deaths in Afghanistan since February 2020. Their deaths came in the final days of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
U.S. Military Academy under pressure to remove Ku Klux Klan plaque
NEW YORK -- West Point is under the national microscope, after a congressional panel said the military academy should consider removing a plaque honoring the Ku Klux Klan.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Wednesday, the Naming Commission just announced major historic changes to military bases around the country that commemorate the Confederacy.The faces of military bases are changing. Moore spoke to historian Dr. Harlan Ullman, a Vietnam veteran and graduate of the Naval Academy."What message is being sent when you hear these names being changed?" Moore asked."It sends a message that, over time, things that were wrong will be determined as wrong,"...
