Two US Army soldiers were confirmed dead and three others were injured following an exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain, authorities said. The deaths took place on Tuesday on northern Georgia’s Yonah mountain, a peak located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia.Yonah mountain is some 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning, where the soldiers were based. Authorities reportedly said the soldiers were part the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning. As ABC News reported, the two soldiers died in what authorities called a weather related event. No further details about their deaths were released on...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO