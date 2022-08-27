ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

americanmilitarynews.com

Army reveals how 2 soldiers were killed in ‘weather incident’

The U.S. Army identified the two soldiers killed in a “weather-related incident” in northern Georgia on Tuesday and revealed they were struck by a falling tree during a storm. 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber died of injuries sustained during a weather-related incident on Tuesday...
DAHLONEGA, GA
MilitaryTimes

Commission recommends stripping Confederate service academy honors

A congressionally mandated commission formed to identify and recommend changes to bases, ships and more named for Confederates dropped the second piece of its three-part report on Monday. In it, the Naming Commission calls for renaming, relocation or removal of a handful of buildings, monuments and roads at the United...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks

As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
FORT IRWIN, CA
The Independent

Two US Army soldiers killed and three injured on Georgia mountain

Two US Army soldiers were confirmed dead and three others were injured following an exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain, authorities said. The deaths took place on Tuesday on northern Georgia’s Yonah mountain, a peak located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia.Yonah mountain is some 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning, where the soldiers were based. Authorities reportedly said the soldiers were part the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning. As ABC News reported, the two soldiers died in what authorities called a weather related event. No further details about their deaths were released on...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Ku Klux Klan plaque is mounted at the entrance of West Point's science center, congressional commission finds

A Ku Klux Klan plaque is affixed to the entrance of the United States Military Academy's science center at West Point, a congressional commission has discovered. In a report released this month, the Naming Commission, which is reviewing Department of Defense assets in an effort to identify and remove confederate commemorations, included a photo of the bronze plaque. The words "KU KLUX KLAN" are underneath a depiction of a person in a hood, holding a rifle.
WEST POINT, NY
The Independent

Congressional panel says it cannot call for removal of KKK plaque at prestigious West Point military academy

A Congressional panel has recommended the review of a plaque honoring the Klu Klux Klan from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point - but stopped short of ordering its removal.The Naming Commission tasked with reviewing Confederate-associated links to US military bases released a report on Monday recommending the renaming of multiple areas of West Point carrying the name of Robert E Lee, including a building, road and gate. However, the panel said it could not directly call for the removal of a plaque paying homage to the KKK at the entrance of the academy’s Bartlett...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

Every Helicopter Used by the US Armed Forces

The U.S. Air Force announced in August a decision to cut procurement of the HH-60W Jolly Green II, a combat rescue helicopter designed to replace the HH-60G Pave Hawk. The Jolly Green II has twice the fuel capacity and more advanced flight navigation and defense tools.  As the U.S. military shifts focus from the Middle […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

13 US troops killed in Kabul bombing remembered 1 year later

On August 26, 2021, 11 U.S. Marines, a U.S. Navy Corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier were killed in a suicide bombing attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. They were the first U.S. troop deaths in Afghanistan since February 2020. Their deaths came in the final days of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
CBS New York

U.S. Military Academy under pressure to remove Ku Klux Klan plaque

NEW YORK -- West Point is under the national microscope, after a congressional panel said the military academy should consider removing a plaque honoring the Ku Klux Klan.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Wednesday, the Naming Commission just announced major historic changes to military bases around the country that commemorate the Confederacy.The faces of military bases are changing. Moore spoke to historian Dr. Harlan Ullman, a Vietnam veteran and graduate of the Naval Academy."What message is being sent when you hear these names being changed?" Moore asked."It sends a message that, over time, things that were wrong will be determined as wrong,"...
MILITARY

