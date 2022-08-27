ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Mick O'really
4d ago

so down in the city, individuals determined to be the assailant in a shooting is released same night....(see nw shooting story from last night) meanwhile up in Carmel they're trying to put this hustle hussy in the clink and I'm down here just spinning in my head. none of this is real. the mind projects illusion and it's no more clear when things don't add up like this...WE ARE INFINITE. and I'm gonna go ahead and lean into whatever the opposite of all this is.

FOX59

Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday alerted officers […]
DANVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence of between three and 16 years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

IMPD seeks assistance in assault investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible. Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a welfare check. Once there, they found the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigates late-night standoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are working to learn more about a late-night standoff. It all started Tuesday night at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette. According to LPD, two men were fighting in one of the apartment units. That's when a gunshot went off. One man ran...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Jiffy Lube, police offering free catalytic converter theft protection

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police and Jiffy Lube have once again teamed up to help Hoosiers from becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft. In the last two years, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says catalytic converter theft has increased more than 1,000%. Now, Indiana is working to crack down on the crime with tougher […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

