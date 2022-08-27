ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

readthereporter.com

Indiana Archaeology Month starts Sept. 1

Next month marks the 27th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana. This year’s celebration starts Sept. 1, which Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Indiana Archaeology Month Kickoff Day. All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through...
readthereporter.com

Indiana’s largest balloon festival, Jupiter Flights, returns to Conner Prairie

More than 40 balloons, live bands, games, family activities highlight this weekend-long event. From Sept. 9 to 11, Conner Prairie’s Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival weekend will once again fill central Indiana’s skies with colorful balloons originating from throughout the United States. Indiana’s largest balloon festival will feature 42 balloons competing in balloon races and “glows” throughout the weekend.
readthereporter.com

Planned Parenthood & ACLU sue over Indiana abortion law

Planned Parenthood is suing to block Indiana’s new abortion law. The suit, filed Tuesday in Monroe County, claims the ban on nearly all abortions passed by the General Assembly in July violates the Indiana Constitution. The lawsuit claims Senate Enrolled Act 1 (Special Session) violates the state constitutional right...
readthereporter.com

Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference

Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
readthereporter.com

USI waiving undergraduate application fee through Sept. 30

In conjunction with the College GO! campaign sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the University of Southern Indiana invites Indiana students to submit their undergraduate admission application for free through the month of September. “We are excited for USI to be part of a statewide effort encouraging Indiana...
