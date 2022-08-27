Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities
readthereporter.com
Three Hamilton County students earn $5K scholarships
Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships to three Hamilton County students through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program. Those students are:. Ann Petty, Hamilton Heights High School/Indiana University. Grace Moriarty, Fishers High School/New York University. Sarah...
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Housing Authority voucher waiting list now open
The Noblesville Housing Authority is now accepting online pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. The open enrollment period will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-application forms must be completed online at waitlistcheck.com/IN2939. This wait list is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All...
readthereporter.com
Chat with the Chief
Fishers Democrats to hold town hall with Police Chief Ed Gebhart. All Fishers residents are invited to a town-hall style event with Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m....
readthereporter.com
Musical reunion with Mrs. McFarland
All former Noblesville High School students who attended from 1964 to 1971 are invited to attend an evening of musical reunion with inspirational choral director and education Mrs. Jane McFarland. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument St.,...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
readthereporter.com
Indiana Chamber of Commerce endorses State Senator Kyle Walker
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its endorsement of State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence. In its endorsement, the Chamber noted Walker’s strong record on...
readthereporter.com
Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival
Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
readthereporter.com
North GOP comes out strong
The Northern Hamilton County GOP Club held its inaugural meeting on Monday at the Arcadia Town Hall, 208 W. Main St. The featured speaker was County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz spoke as well. In total, 62 people attended the meeting – a fine showing for the first get-together. The dinner was fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, and dessert. If you’d like to join the new Northern GOP Club, email Club President Emily Pearson at [email protected].
readthereporter.com
Free ribs & pulled pork at Hamilton County Kids Coats fundraiser
Hamilton County Kids Coats will hold a Rib Fest fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bier Brewery North, 13720 N. Meridian St., Carmel. Come out and do your part to make sure no kid goes without a coat this winter. 7:30 a.m. Bike Ride: There is a long and a...
readthereporter.com
Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall
With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
readthereporter.com
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
readthereporter.com
Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville
Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
readthereporter.com
Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville
Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
readthereporter.com
Cicero sends summer off in style
Cicero has kicked off the festival season! Jackson Street was hopping Saturday night for the third annual Street Festival, which featured numerous vendors and artists, great food, a DJ, a cornhole competition, free bounce houses at the Kid Zone, performances from the Hamilton Heights Band, Heights Middle School Robotics, and Laura Hayden’s School of Dance. Nickel Plate Express even offered caboose rides!
readthereporter.com
Take this chance to see iconic homes & buildings in Downtown Noblesville
“This new partnership between Noblesville Main Street and the Preservation Alliance is a win-win for the residents of and visitors to Noblesville,” NMS Executive Director Kate Baker said. “It’s the perfect way to experience first-hand the incredibly rich history these buildings and homes have to offer!”. On...
readthereporter.com
Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic
The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s new Barnes & Noble is now open
Who says print is dead? Not Noblesville, where Barnes & Noble, 17070 Mercantile Blvd., had a grand (re)opening Wednesday morning. The Reporter’s own Janet Hart Leonard was on hand to see the ribbon cut and to pose for a couple proud shots with her own book on the shelf. Stop by, enjoy the print selection, and pick up your new favorite volume.
readthereporter.com
Richard Kay
Richard Kay, 72, Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1950, to the late Wendell and Donna (Booth) Kay in Warren, Ohio. Richard received a BA from Colgate University where he played football, and an MBA from Youngstown State University. He started his career for General Motors, moved from Michigan to Indiana for Delco Remy, and was involved in an international battery company. Richard was an Ohio State Buckeye fan and played golf and baseball. He really enjoyed watching his grandchildren play their sports.
