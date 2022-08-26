Read full article on original website
Jan Durham — UPDATED
Jan Durham, 79, Warsaw, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 28, 1942. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael D. McCombs
Michael D. McCombs, 67, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Byron Health Care Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 17, 1955. Michael is survived by his father, Milton E. McCombs, Columbia City. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Elaine Wing — UPDATED
Martha Elaine Wing, 65, Leesburg, died at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence in Leesburg. Martha was born April 19, 1957. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her companion Mathew Richey, Leesburg; and siblings, RoseAnn McCord, Niles, Mich., Kathleen (Tim) Russell, Elkhart, Marsha (Ted) Hanyzewski, South Bend, Roger (Brenda) Lintz, Niles, Mich., Jimmy Lintz, North Carolina, Tommy (Kim) Lintz, South Bend, Carol (Lonnie) Hale, South Bend and Rebecca Hansen, Granger.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Fort Wayne Neurosurgery v. Rudolph Aguilera, $655.96. Aegis Dental Group P.C. v. Pam Baker, $732. Jeffrey Bartoszewics, $6,540.10. Melanie Bradley, $2,350.75. Marissa J. Brown, $2,038.72. Kimberly S. Caudill, $1,170.30. Rhonda L. Chapman, $1,518.51. Kenneth...
Richard Keith Morris
Richard Keith Morris, 74, Greenwood and Roann, died Aug. 30, 2022, in his home. He was born Dec. 11, 1947. He married Sandra Litwiller on March 1, 1969; she survives in Roann. Rick is also survived by his children, Jennifer Morris (Jason Swinford), Indianapolis and Gregg Morris, Indianapolis; brothers Jim (Jan) Morris, Hopedale Ill. and Bob (Carol) Morris, Normal, Ill.; and his many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Alcohol Board Approves Port Winona Permit Renewal
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission addressed an alcoholic beverage permit renewal for Port Winona LLC during a Sept. 1 meeting. The permit is being handled by representatives for the estate of Jim Zachary, one of Port Winona’s former owners who passed away in August 2021. Daniel Zachary, Jim’s father, attended the meeting as an estate representative, alongside Haley Zachary, Jim’s daughter.
Elnita Ruth Hart
Elnita Ruth Hart, 93, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Elnita Ruth was born May 20, 1929. She married Roy Beedy on July 1, 1967; he preceded her in death. She then married James Hart on December 1, 1990; he preceded her in death.
Jane Ruth Rush — UPDATED
Jane Ruth Rush, 89, Warsaw, died at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Mishawaka. She was one of five children born to Lucy (East) and Walter Haughee. Jane grew up in Mishawaka and graduated in 1952 from Mishawaka High School in Mishawaka and attended Cincinnati Bible Seminary for two years.
Dona M. Maze — PENDING
Dona M. (Hopper) Maze, 99, Wakarusa, formerly of Argos, died at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Mary Sue Bontrager
Mary Sue Bontrager, 59, Nappanee, died at midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born June 15, 1963. On June 15, 1983, she married Floyd S. Bontrager; he survives in Nappanee. She is also survived by her children, Sheila (Amos) Bontrager, Bremen, Brandon (Brittany) Bontrager,...
Joanne M. Case Stieren
Joanne M. (Schlatter) Case Stieren, 83, Columbia City, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital. She was born July 30, 1939. On Feb. 26, 1988, she married John Stieren; he survives. Joanne is also survived by her children, Deb (Kim) Lipply, Ron (Lana) Case, Lorrie Case, Tim Case, Sue...
Dr. R Wyatt Weaver Jr.
Dr. R Wyatt Weaver Jr. MD, 76, Angola, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola. He was born Oct. 9, 1945. He married Judy A. Mortorff on Aug. 5, 1978; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Margaret “Peggy” Schreiber, Angola, Rebecca...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, West Blanchard Street, west of South Grove Avenue, Warsaw. Driver: Oren L. Collins, 65, South Grove Avenue, Warsaw. Collins backed up his vehicle and hit a parked vehicle. Damage: Up to $2,500. 12:19...
Timothy Paul Koepp Sr.
Timothy Paul Koepp Sr., 72, Plymouth, died at 8:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Tim was born Feb. 14, 1950. On Dec. 6, 1969, Tim married Linda (Tatay); she survives. He is also survived by son, Timothy P. Koepp Jr. (Lisa English); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; four step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-granddaughter; sister, Tami (Charles) Easter; and brother, Thomas (Carol) Koepp Sr.
Billy Farist Martin
Billy Farist Martin, 83, Plymouth, died at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Billy was born Sep. 15, 1938. On Feb. 14, 2001, Billy and Janis Hygema Ross were united in marriage; Janis preceded him in death. Billy is survived by his daughter, Teresa Martin,...
Roberta ‘Bobbi’ Arnold
Roberta “Bobbi” Arnold, 58, Ligonier, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Bobbi was born June 18, 1964. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Troy. Bobbi is also survived by her children Brice (Stacy) Atz, Ligonier, Brittany (Tommy) Isaac, Wawaka, Bradley Atz, Kendallville and Cassidy (Mikel) Arnold, Battle Creek, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; her sister, Brenda (Michael) Smith, Roanoke; and her brother Jerry (Stella) Owens, Kodak, Tenn.
Cathy Ellen Ball
Cathy Ellen Ball, 70, rural Columbia City, died at 4:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 16, 1952. She is survived by her son, Caleb Ball, Columbia City; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Penny (Phillip) Valjack, Columbia City. Smith &...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 10:19 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 5300 block West CR 100N, Warsaw. Representatives for Creighton Brothers LLC and Parker & Sons Equipment Inc. reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $15,200. Syracuse. Officers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated...
Pierceton Executive Session Part Of Search For New Town Marshal
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Pierceton Community Building as officials interview candidates to fill Pierceton’s town marshal vacancy. Executive sessions can be called for personnel moves including hirings. Any vote on the...
Thelma Joan Prescott
Thelma Joan Prescott, 85, Nappanee, died at 10:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Thelma was born May 13, 1937. On Aug. 27, 1961, Thelma married Theodore “Ted” Prescott; he preceded her in death. Thelma is survived by her daughter, Donna Prescott, Nappanee; son, Mark (Rachel) Prescott, Nappanee; and...
