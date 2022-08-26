Jane Ruth Rush, 89, Warsaw, died at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Mishawaka. She was one of five children born to Lucy (East) and Walter Haughee. Jane grew up in Mishawaka and graduated in 1952 from Mishawaka High School in Mishawaka and attended Cincinnati Bible Seminary for two years.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO