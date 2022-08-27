Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO