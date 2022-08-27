Read full article on original website
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
Indiana Chamber of Commerce endorses State Senator Kyle Walker
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its endorsement of State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence. In its endorsement, the Chamber noted Walker’s strong record on...
Indiana Archaeology Month starts Sept. 1
Next month marks the 27th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana. This year’s celebration starts Sept. 1, which Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Indiana Archaeology Month Kickoff Day. All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through...
Planned Parenthood & ACLU sue over Indiana abortion law
Planned Parenthood is suing to block Indiana’s new abortion law. The suit, filed Tuesday in Monroe County, claims the ban on nearly all abortions passed by the General Assembly in July violates the Indiana Constitution. The lawsuit claims Senate Enrolled Act 1 (Special Session) violates the state constitutional right...
National Preparedness Month: Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now for emergencies
People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening our communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross – Indiana Region urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Just last year, more than 40 percent of...
Indiana’s largest balloon festival, Jupiter Flights, returns to Conner Prairie
More than 40 balloons, live bands, games, family activities highlight this weekend-long event. From Sept. 9 to 11, Conner Prairie’s Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival weekend will once again fill central Indiana’s skies with colorful balloons originating from throughout the United States. Indiana’s largest balloon festival will feature 42 balloons competing in balloon races and “glows” throughout the weekend.
