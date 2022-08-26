MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal does not want this game, or any game, to be about him. Good luck with that, especially this weekend. He’s from Miami, he played at Miami, he won national championships at Miami, he was an assistant coach at Miami — and now, he is the head coach at Miami. Backed by more money and support than the university has ever thrown at football, Cristobal makes his debut as the man in charge of the Hurricanes on Saturday when the nation’s 16th-ranked team opens against Bethune-Cookman. “Oh, I think I’m like the smallest part of this thing, as small as it could be,” said Cristobal, who was lured home from Oregon and agreed to a 10-year, $80 million deal. “It’s about everything else. It’s about making sure that I’m doing all the things to make sure our players, our coaches, our administrators, our recruiting department, development department, you name it, our analysts, our GA’s, everybody can do their job at the maximum level.”

