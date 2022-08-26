Read full article on original website
Emma Raducanu makes ugly history at US Open seen thrice in 54 years
Last year, Emma Raducanu made tennis history when she became the first woman from Great Britain to win the U.S. Open. It was a remarkable story of a young woman who went from qualifier to winner of the women’s singles. On Tuesday, Raducanu made history once again. This time, it was not the kind you […] The post Emma Raducanu makes ugly history at US Open seen thrice in 54 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Serena Williams proves the show’s not over with impressive US Open victory
Serena Williams’ professional career isn’t quite over yet after she beat Danka Kovinic on a hot and humid night in Queens
Serena Williams fans torch tennis legend Chris Evert for hating on her
Tennis legend Chris Evert took some incoming fire after delivering some pointed and questionable commentary on Serena Williams during her final tennis Grand Slam tournament at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Hundreds of fans flooded Twitter and other social media outlets to decry Evert’s...
Stefanos Tsitsipas drops truth bomb on shocking first-round US Open loss vs. Daniel Galan
Upsets in the US Open aren’t uncommon, but they can still be shocking to hear. Take for example Monday’s ground-shaking win by Daniel Galan over no. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Galan went down to work early, winning the first set, 6-0, and then followed that up with a 6-1 win in the second set. Stefanos Tsitsipas found his groove with a 6-3 set 3 win and appeared to be on the verge of tying it all up in the fourth set but Galan simply wouldn’t allow himself to collapse, finishing the match with a 7-5 third-set score in his favor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sha'Carri Richardson Wins First Place In Women's 100m Race
And just like that, Sha'Carri Richardson is back like she never left. After a tumultuous few years adjusting to life in the public eye, the 22-year old track and field sprinter is reclaiming her way back to the number one spot. On Tuesday (August 30), Sha'Carri defeated Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in her first race since the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships more than two months ago.
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler’s parents after winning FedEx Cup
Rory McIlroy apologised to the parents of Scottie Scheffler after denying the American to triumph at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.McIlroy secured the FedEx Cup for a third time in his career with an excellent final round 66 to take victory by a single stroke from Scheffler and Sungjae Im.The players had begun the week at East Lake on staggered scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings, and Scheffler re-opened his lead to six shots after the conclusion of the weather-delayed third round on Sunday morning.But his Northern Irish playing partner was able to capitalise on an...
GOLF・
"Tennis Bad Boy" Nick Kyrgios Has a Pretty Ace Net Worth
The 2022 U.S. Open Tournament is upon us and Australian tennis champ Nick Kyrgios was spotted playing tourist with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ahead of his first match in Queens, N.Y. In a photo of them standing on top of the Empire State Building in Manhattan, Costeen wrote “The big,” followed by an apple emoji.
Tennis-Serena's farewell tour gets top billing on Day One at U.S. Open
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Serena Williams will kick off what is likely to be the last event of her farewell tour on Monday at the U.S. Open where she will headline opening night in a first-round clash with Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.
Cristobal's debut at No. 16 Miami comes vs. Bethune-Cookman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal does not want this game, or any game, to be about him. Good luck with that, especially this weekend. He’s from Miami, he played at Miami, he won national championships at Miami, he was an assistant coach at Miami — and now, he is the head coach at Miami. Backed by more money and support than the university has ever thrown at football, Cristobal makes his debut as the man in charge of the Hurricanes on Saturday when the nation’s 16th-ranked team opens against Bethune-Cookman. “Oh, I think I’m like the smallest part of this thing, as small as it could be,” said Cristobal, who was lured home from Oregon and agreed to a 10-year, $80 million deal. “It’s about everything else. It’s about making sure that I’m doing all the things to make sure our players, our coaches, our administrators, our recruiting department, development department, you name it, our analysts, our GA’s, everybody can do their job at the maximum level.”
