Perrysburg, OH

Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Three Lima Senior football players suspended

LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon

Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion

GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6

Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
The NPFL Heads to Sandusky Ohio to Take on Lake Erie

SANDUSKY, OH. – For the second to last event of the 2022 NPFL season, the anglers and their families make their way back to the North country to take on Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay. Sandusky Bay will make for the second ever Great Lakes event in NPFL history and is shaping up to be the smallmouth slugfest that would…
Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
Ohio woman killed by falling tree

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS) — A woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, whose name has not been released, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
Council on Aging offers senior activities in Crestline, Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September. Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.
First Solar announces $185 million investment in NW Ohio facilities

TOLEDO, Ohio — First Solar's growing northwest Ohio footprint is receiving nearly $200 million in additional investment to increase manufacturing capacity. The Arizona-based solar panel manufacturer announced Tuesday it is investing $1.2 billion into production of American-made solar modules, including $185 million into its operations in Perrysburg and Lake Township. The two existing facilities comprise the largest vertically-integrated complex of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, and will now expand by 0.9 gigawatts (GWDC).
