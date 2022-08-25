ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

New Fort Worth orchestra aims to fine-tune work-life balance

The pandemic took a heavy toll on health care workers, but one Fort Worth woman is looking to give them a new creative outlet. Susan Fain is putting together an orchestra composed of medical professionals that she hopes will relieve stress and promote better work-life balance. The nonprofit musical organization aims to have rehearsals at the beginning of fall and hopes to produce a regular concert season of five to six events.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
fortworthreport.org

Curnutt & Hafer lauded as top-ranking law firm to work for

(Arlington, Texas; August 2022) – Curnutt & Hafer, LLP, is a downtown Arlington law firm that specializes in business formation and litigation, personal injury, estate planning and inheritance disputes, family law and oil and gas matters. They have recently been recognized by Fort Worth Inc. Magazine’s annual “Best Companies to Work For” awards. This full-service law firm, founded by partners Kelly Curnutt and Doug Hafer, is staffed with experienced attorneys and paralegals recognized for their dedication – not only to the legal profession, but also to the firm’s creed: SEEK bottom line results, SERVE with excellence, DO the right thing. This corporate creed sets the tone for how the firm does business with others and how they treat their own team.
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Spotlight cast and crew open call for high school creatives. Application online

Creative team positions for our completely student-run annual production are now open on spotlightcastcrew.org/apply. Positions available include direction, choreography, music direction, stage management, set, costume, lighting and sound design. 2023’s 3-week intensive production will be Chicago Teen Edition. Rehearsals begin Monday, June 5, 2023. Performances will be June 23-24...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth ISD names Midland ISD chief as lone finalist for superintendent

With a new superintendent comes new hope and new opportunity. That’s how Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, started the school board meeting that featured the naming of the lone finalist for the Fort Worth ISD superintendent on Aug. 30. “For teachers to be successful, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

How to participate in Fort Worth’s governing process

Ever wanted to have a hand in shaping the future of Fort Worth? One way to do just that is by participating in city government meetings. The Fort Worth Report has created a guide to watching, attending and giving comment at these meetings, most of which are open to any member of the public.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Hopper
fortworthreport.org

Crisp & Green opens fourth area location in Southlake

MINNEAPOLIS (August 25, 2022) – Steele Brands, a Minnesota-based company developing healthy lifestyle brands, today announced that Crisp & Green is opening its fourth Dallas – Fort Worth location in Southlake, Texas on Sept. 8, 2022. DFW’s newest Crisp & Green will be in a beautifully renovated bank building at 2438 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, Texas. A total of 25 Crisp & Green locations are planned across the state of Texas over the next two years. Crisp & Green restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. The company has 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Health Resources#The Emotions#Linus Mental Health#General Health
fortworthreport.org

Bars have boomed in Fort Worth’s West 7th neighborhood. So has the crime rate.

The West 7th Street corridor was once envisioned to be the antithesis of Fort Worth’s infamous Hell’s Half-Acre. The early owners of the land, the Van Zandt family, one of Fort Worth’s pioneer families, even added deed restrictions banning the sale of alcohol for future generations, or risking reverting the property to the Van Zandts.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy