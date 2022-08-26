ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

wogx.com

Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Independent film about human trafficking to premiere in Daytona Beach

After two screenings in Atlanta, “Meet the Snows, an independent, Black -owned film will make its debut this month in Daytona Beach. Directed by Robert Peterson, the drama dives into the world of human trafficking and the lengths people will go to protect their family from becoming victims. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ringsidenews.com

Velveteen Dream Was Also Arrested For Cocaine Possession & Destroying Evidence

Former WWE NXT star The Velveteen Dream is no stranger to legal troubles. He got into legal difficulties earlier this month that looks to be related to a narcotics case he was arrested for last year. The former WWE NXT Superstar was repeatedly bailed out of jail by WWE’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis of Hit Row as well.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
leesburg-news.com

DUI suspect blames crash on cat crossing the road

A Leesburg woman blamed a cat who was crossing the road early Tuesday night for causing her to crash into a bush. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Perkins Street when a citizen reported an accident. The officer found 31-year-old Ashley Sharon Moon standing beside a gold GMC sport utility vehicle which had struck a large bush. Moon told the officer she was on her way home from the Shamrock Bar in Leesburg when a cat ran into the road. She said she swerved her vehicle to miss the cat and ended up in the bush.
LEESBURG, FL
Laura Slawny

Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together

Sunshine Mobile Home Park showers homeowners with free flowersSunshine Mobile Home Park. The space coast is home to Sunshine Mobile Home Park, a cozy affordable housing property located in Cocoa, where homeowners can enjoy the Florida sun and good neighbors. Recently, the community's manager wanted to give something back to the residents, so she hosted a park-wide initiative to plant flowers throughout the community.
COCOA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Whimsy Market hosted an event at Leesburg’s Venetian Center showcasing female businesses. A long formed outside the venue as enthusiastic shoppers anxiously awaited to browse artwork, jewelry, handmade greeting cards, and scented candles sold by vendors. Several food trucks outside ensured nobody shopped hungry.
LEESBURG, FL

