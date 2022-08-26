A Leesburg woman blamed a cat who was crossing the road early Tuesday night for causing her to crash into a bush. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Perkins Street when a citizen reported an accident. The officer found 31-year-old Ashley Sharon Moon standing beside a gold GMC sport utility vehicle which had struck a large bush. Moon told the officer she was on her way home from the Shamrock Bar in Leesburg when a cat ran into the road. She said she swerved her vehicle to miss the cat and ended up in the bush.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO