Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter
A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
fox35orlando.com
Florida family hopes to thank couple who found soldier's decades-old personal items
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum helped reunite personal items – almost 80 years old – belonging to a soldier after someone found them at a garage sale. Scott Storz is a volunteer at the museum. He said about a month ago a couple...
Teens accused of causing $100k in damage at Florida middle school
Three 14-year-olds have been accused of breaking into a Florida middle school and causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Man accused of killing wife in Delaney Park home headed back to courtroom
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man accused of murdering his wife is set to be back in court Wednesday. David Tronnes is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, at their Delaney Park home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
wogx.com
Florida man accused of killing stepson, raping woman at RV Resort refuses to attend court, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man accused of murdering two people and raping a woman was supposed to go before a judge on Thursday, but that appearance was canceled after he reportedly refused to attend. Investigators said Justin Lamar Jones, 41, murdered his stepson on Wednesday morning inside a...
daytonatimes.com
Independent film about human trafficking to premiere in Daytona Beach
After two screenings in Atlanta, “Meet the Snows, an independent, Black -owned film will make its debut this month in Daytona Beach. Directed by Robert Peterson, the drama dives into the world of human trafficking and the lengths people will go to protect their family from becoming victims. The...
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after trying to buy child from mother for $100,000: Police
An 85-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday after he attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl for $100,000, authorities said. The incident occurred in a local Winn-Dixie store after Hellmuth Kolb approached Lauren Benning and began asking about her young daughter, according to a report. Benning initially believed that the Port...
fox35orlando.com
Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer. Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts...
ringsidenews.com
Velveteen Dream Was Also Arrested For Cocaine Possession & Destroying Evidence
Former WWE NXT star The Velveteen Dream is no stranger to legal troubles. He got into legal difficulties earlier this month that looks to be related to a narcotics case he was arrested for last year. The former WWE NXT Superstar was repeatedly bailed out of jail by WWE’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis of Hit Row as well.
Missing 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl found safe
The Missing Child Alert that was issued for a 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl Wednesday has been canceled.
ABC Action News
Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A missing child alert that was issued for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach on Wednesday evening was canceled early Thursday morning. FDLE said Skyler Morrison was found and is safe. No other information has been released at this time.
WESH
Study on Volusia County dolphins reveals new insight into their relationships
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recent study of bottlenose dolphins in the Halifax River and northern Indian River Lagoon shows that if one of the animals is in trouble, many others may be too. The Hubbs-Seaworld Research Institute partnered with Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine following several dozen...
leesburg-news.com
DUI suspect blames crash on cat crossing the road
A Leesburg woman blamed a cat who was crossing the road early Tuesday night for causing her to crash into a bush. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Perkins Street when a citizen reported an accident. The officer found 31-year-old Ashley Sharon Moon standing beside a gold GMC sport utility vehicle which had struck a large bush. Moon told the officer she was on her way home from the Shamrock Bar in Leesburg when a cat ran into the road. She said she swerved her vehicle to miss the cat and ended up in the bush.
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together
Sunshine Mobile Home Park showers homeowners with free flowersSunshine Mobile Home Park. The space coast is home to Sunshine Mobile Home Park, a cozy affordable housing property located in Cocoa, where homeowners can enjoy the Florida sun and good neighbors. Recently, the community's manager wanted to give something back to the residents, so she hosted a park-wide initiative to plant flowers throughout the community.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Whimsy Market hosted an event at Leesburg’s Venetian Center showcasing female businesses. A long formed outside the venue as enthusiastic shoppers anxiously awaited to browse artwork, jewelry, handmade greeting cards, and scented candles sold by vendors. Several food trucks outside ensured nobody shopped hungry.
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
WESH
'We are hurting': Family of 19-year-old woman shot, killed in Orange County desperate for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a shooting at her apartment complex in Orange County. The family of the 19-year-old, who was identified as Raniyah Gandy, spoke Tuesday morning about Gandy's death. On June 1 at 3 a.m., Gandy was shot to death while sitting in...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Lagoon offers free waterpark admission to first responders on these days
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Calling all first responders! Daytona Lagoon is offering free waterpark admission during its fifth annual First Responder Weekend to honor those who serve and protect the community. All active firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement must present a valid professional ID or...
