SkySports

Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh

Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
SOCCER
SkySports

Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross maintains Seagulls' sharp start to Premier League season

Brighton maintained their fantastic start to the season as Pascal Gross scored in a 1-0 win over Leeds, who were criticised for "freestyling" by boss Jesse Marsch. It was looking like another one of those days for Brighton in front of goal after squandering multiple chances but Gross showed the required calmness on 66 minutes to slide his dominant side in front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 Forest Green: First-half blitz sees off Rovers

A blistering first-half performance helped Sheffield Wednesday lay the foundations for a 5-0 demolition of Forest Green. The home side were 4-0 up by the break, with Josh Windass following up Liam Palmer's blocked shot to give Wednesday the lead after 12 minutes. The Owls doubled their advantage in the...
SOCCER
SkySports

Northampton 0-1 Doncaster: George Miller penalty enough for Doncaster to go third

Doncaster continued their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow 1-0 League Two win at Northampton on Saturday. The game was short on goalmouth action throughout but George Miller's second-half penalty settled the spoils and took Doncaster into the top three. Marc Leonard and Sam Hoskins threatened with half-chances...
SOCCER
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

Cool Party is difficult to oppose in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Epsom. Unlike the majority of Charlie and Mark Johnston's youngsters, this Postponed colt was slowly away on his Lingfield bow last week and as a result ended up on the back foot and in a poor position. It is testament to his latent ability that he was still only beaten a diminishing nose by the twice placed Zicatela and he must have every chance of going one better on the Surrey Downs.
ANIMALS
SkySports

The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's

A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
SPORTS
SkySports

Super League

Super League: St Helens seal League Leaders' Shield despite 34-18 defeat to Wakefield Trinity. St Helens secured the Betfred Super League Leaders' Shield for the first time in three years despite suffering their first home defeat of the season as they went down 34-18 against Wakefield Trinity. Winger Lewis Murphy...
RUGBY
SkySports

Lincoln 2-2 Fleetwood: Ged Garner grabs dramatic late equaliser

Lincoln let a two-goal lead slip as Fleetwood substitute Ged Garner earned his side an unlikely 2-2 draw during nine minutes of stoppage time. After Ted Bishop had helped himself to an early double, Paddy Lane pulled a goal back for the Cod Army before half-time paving the way for Garner's late show.
SOCCER
SkySports

Hearts 3-2 St Johnstone: Lawrence Shankland penalty wins it for hosts at Tynecastle

Lawrence Shankland scored a late penalty as Hearts dug deep to defeat St Johnstone 3-2 at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership. The victory came at a cost, however, as the Jambos - already without some key players as they try to balance the demands of domestic and European football - lost first-half goalscorers Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce to injury, along with Nathaniel Atkinson.
SOCCER
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Burnley, Hull win; Reading go top

Josh Brownhill scored twice for Burnley as they thrashed Wigan 5-1 to earn their second win in the Championship this season. Burnley's success was their first in five league games and saw them move up into sixth in the table. They took the lead through Jay Rodriguez before Brownhill added...
SPORTS
SkySports

Celtic vs Rangers: Who should start the Old Firm clash on Saturday?

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head in the first Old Firm match of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday, but who should start for your team?. Celtic have made a 100 per cent start to their title defence, winning their first five games of the new season and top the table.
SOCCER
SkySports

Millwall 0-1 Reading: Naby Sarr steers Royals to top of the Championship

A debut goal from Naby Sarr was enough to take Reading to the top of the Championship as they beat Millwall 1-0 at The Den. The former Huddersfield man's first-half header proved to be the winner in an intriguing tussle which saw the impressive Royals become the first side to come away from Millwall with victory this season.
SOCCER
SkySports

Rotherham 2-0 Birmingham: Richard Wood double steers Millers to victory

Two goals from evergreen defender Richard Wood helped Rotherham to a 2-0 win against Birmingham. The central defender and skipper, who turned 37 during the off-season, struck in either half to keep Rotherham's unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season going. Wood, who also netted in the Millers' last...
SOCCER

